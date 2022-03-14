Off Season Shorts Film Festival is returning to Pierre’s Theatre in Victor this Friday March 18 at 7 p.m. The festival will showcase short films from some of the best and brightest in the industry representing ten different states and five different countries.
These short films are done by industry professionals, independent filmmakers and students whose work would not normally be accessible on the big screen and to a wide audience. We realize that most short films can only be streamed through a small screen on a phone, tablet or computer.
It is the goal of the Off Season Shorts Film Festival to present these films in the cinematic format in which they were meant to be viewed and create a fun, engaging event. (These films are not rated and parental guidance under the age of 10 is recommended.)
We are excited about the 2015 Oscar Nominated film, "White Earth" by Teton Valley resident, J. Christian Jensen. It tells the story of a North American oil boom through child-like eyes. Christian will be present for an interview and Q & A after the film.
Tickets are $8.00 in advance (purchased at Peak Printing located at 76 S. 1st St. E, Driggs) or $10.00 at the door. Concessions will be available with cash and credit card accepted.
Pierre's Theatre got its start in 1952 as a Paramount Theatre and later became known and loved as Pierre's Playhouse. Pierre's is undergoing a facelift and will be bringing new life and events to Teton Valley and the region in 2022 and beyond.