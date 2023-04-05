bidache grove

This grove of trees is at the center of the divisive Bidache rezone process, where a group of adjacent property owners and residents are heavily opposing a shrinking of the grove. The developers in charge of the project are maintaining the right to develop their property as they see fit. 

 TVN File Photo/Julia Tellman

The divisive Bidache development is heading into its second attempt at a rezone after developers did not accept a development agreement with the City of Driggs last October.

The owners of the property, the Darwiche family, have long had aspirations of turning the 6.25-acre property into a commercial asset.

