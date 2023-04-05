The divisive Bidache development is heading into its second attempt at a rezone after developers did not accept a development agreement with the City of Driggs last October.
The owners of the property, the Darwiche family, have long had aspirations of turning the 6.25-acre property into a commercial asset.
The parcel is located just south of Clubmoss Lane and has ~2.18 acres of woodlands (according to Teton County GIS), which residents of the nearby Creekside Meadows have often seen Moose and other wildlife frequent.
Due to the developers, Bidache LLC (the Darwiche family’s legal entity), not signing last fall’s development agreement, the parcel reverted from an approved Commercial Corridor (CC) back to a mix of residential and commercial zoning designations.
The Commercial Corridor zoning would open the property up to more commercial uses, such as a gas station, small to medium retail shops, live/work units, and medical clinics.
Also significant in the CC zoning is the fact that there is a maximum of 80%, or 5 acres of this property, of lot coverage as defined in the city code. Lot coverage can be loosely defined as the space allotted for parking lots, building lots, driveways, etc.
That means 1.25 acres of the property must be some sort of open space or other landscaping,
The nonprofit Valley Advocates for Responsible Development (VARD) sent a comment letter on March 1st to legal counsel for Bidache LLC urging the developers to consider leaving a majority of the .93 acres of unprotected woodland intact.
“We are talking about 14.88% of the entire property,” said VARD Staff Attorney Anna Trentadue in the letter. “I just don’t see that small of an acreage as being an insurmountable challenge here. These woodlands stand as a unit and are best left largely intact. If your clients were willing to commit the majority of that 0.93 acres in question, I believe it’s possible for Bidache and Driggs to work in good faith to find a solution.”
Residents have been at odds with Bidache, especially since last November, when a crew of hired laborers began cutting down the woodlands.
Mayor August Christenson served the stop work order herself, with Driggs Community Development Director Doug Self calling the incident “an attempt to circumvent the city’s development regulations in pursuit of a commercial project on the property,” in response to Bidache representatives’ criticism of the stop work order.
That criticism of the city’s action notably came from ex-Driggs Mayor Hyrum Johnson, who was contracted to represent Bidache.
Since the date of the attempted clearing of the woodlands, Driggs has made some minor changes to its Land Development Code regarding parking lot and landscaping standards but is still exploring more protections focused on protecting tree groves.
At the February 7th public hearing for those changes, council deliberated heavily on whether or not to include stricter protections for tree groves, including a streamlined permitting process, a minimum diameter for protected trees, and removing said permit’s approval process from the sole discretion of the Planning and Zoning Administrator.
One of the two public comments received was from Sadiek Darwiche, one of the owners of the Bidache property and LLC.
According to city council minutes from the February 7th meeting, Darwiche stated that while he was in support of the city’s goals of making Driggs more livable and to preserve open space, he felt the property was being targeted by the amendments and that the amendments constituted a legal taking of “40% of our property” he told the council.
Based on Teton County GIS data, the 2.18 acres of woodland would constitute 34% of the property.
The current development agreement to be heard as a part of this second attempted zone change would see the woodland portion shrunk down to a 35-foot buffer, or .35 acres, along the eastern edge of the property. Residents would be ok with a 100-foot buffer that would amount to just 1 acre of saved woodland.
Despite many attempts at starting negotiations, adjacent property owner Craig Weintraub has seen “no attempt at compromise” from Bidache LLC or its legal representatives.
Weintraub has fought the development for a multitude of reasons including its effects on wildlife, its effect on his property’s value, the precedent it could set for the city, and the uncertainty of what the development could look like.
“We should know what Bidache Inc proposes for this Commercial development before giving it free rein,” said Weintraub in a postcard sent to the Teton Valley News. “These questions should be asked and answered before any rezone is considered.”
“Property rights do not guarantee every parcel can be rezoned just because the owner wants it so. Otherwise, why have zoning at all?” asked Weintraub in the
Trentadue of VARD agreed with Weintraub.
“There is no absolute “right “ to a zone change that intensifies the commercial use of the property, however, a property owner is always free to pay the fees, fill out the forms, and avail themselves of the zone change process. Ideally, it should be a give and a take. There’s clearly room for compromise here. In my opinion, communication between the city and the developer can lead to a thoughtfully crafted “workaround”, where the habitat can be preserved in exchange for being more lenient on other development standards — such as parking requirements. I think the city can hold firm on its values, and still find a compromise here,” said Trentadue in an email to the Teton Valley News.
Per the new/proposed development agreement, no trees can be cut down prior to the physical development of the property.
The public hearing is set for April 12th at 6:30 PM at Driggs City hall as a part of a regularly scheduled Planning and Zoning meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.