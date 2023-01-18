Victor City Council gathered on Wednesday, January 11th with the main agenda item a sort of new year’s resoloution: A broad discussion exclusivley focused on housing policy strategies.
Planning and Zoning director Kim Kolner opened the meeting by presenting a list of affordable housing strategies to the council to give them direction on future action.
Some of the highest priority actions on the list include requiring a mix of housing types in on-site developments over a certain scale, increasing height maximums on high-density zones and allowing 3-story structures to have more architectural flexibility, and accessory dwelling unit bonuses for workforce housing.
Height maximums
During Kolner’s presentation, council aired concern over modifying building height maximums and restrictions.
Council member Stacy Hulsing shared that she is not completley opposed, if it is done in a purposful manner.
“I’m not totally opposed to taller buildings, but I would want it to be in a concentrated downtown area. Within our zone, maybe we create a smaller zone that allows a super condensed density at our main stoplight in town,” said Hulsing.
Kolner responded that “A lot of that will be discussed on the edges of town when we dive into the AOI (Area of Impact discussions with Teton County). So, when we’re talking about the parameters within this list, it would just be within city limits. It is relevant because eventually, those things will annex. Once they’re annexed, we want to make sure we have the appropriate regulations to accommodate those needs.”
Accessory Dwelling Units
ADUs are allowed on a lot if at least one ADU on the lot is restricted for occupancy by a qualified local household and provided that the lot contains no more than one backyard cottage.
Council member Muncaster suggested showing interested developers the requirements and asking them about what would make the most sese to them.
“Which things would really entice them to get involved in affordable workforce housing development?” asked Muncaster.
Looking forward to accomplishing said actions, Kolner commented, “We’ll need more time and research.”
The council will also take a look at crating base density requirements
“We don’t have a base density, so it’s something we’d have to create and figure out where the base densities should be compared to our comprehensive plan and what you can fit on a parcel with the proper square footage of a unit,” said Kolner.
Kolner shared that the next step will be doing preliminary calculations to see what will work.
Keeping the large scope of the issue and the community of Victor in mind, Frohlich said that multiple perspectives need to be taken into account.
“When we move forward on these discussions with Planning & Zoning, council and staff, we need to think micro and macro. How does it impact us now and also 30 years down the road?,” said Frohlich.
“It’s a tricky complex effort,” Frohlich continued. “We don’t want to rush into something that solves something short-term that negatively impacts the city in a long-term manner.”
Frohlich and others on the council encouraged getting more people involved in the community.
Other strategies that were identified for action include:
- Introducing limits to short-term rental volumes such as use restrictions, eligible units per property, licensing requirements, and owner-occupancy requirements.
- Standardize subdivision, annexation, and rezoning exactions for deed-restricted housing.
- Modify select lot restrictions such as size minimums and setbacks.
- Improve ADU standards and cottage court standards to simplify and incentivize their development.
- Allow incremental development by right.
- Identify opportunities to increase building-type flexibility city-wide, such as adding provisions for SROs, stacked flats, and neighborhood mixed-use, or changes to IRC standards.
- Audit and evaluate the city’s existing design standards.
