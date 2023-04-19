Sunday, April 16th was the last of 151 straight days in which Grand Targhee Resort operated it’s lifts this year, and as always, closing weekend was a perfect opportunity to reflect on the winter.
Riding the chairlift up with friends, locals, and visitors put one thing into perspective for me. This weekend was never going to be about getting as many last runs as one could.
It was, purely, an opportunity to celebrate another season gone past.
Many celebrated the awesome snowfall this year. Even though it wasn’t running on closing day, some paid homage the new lift too. Great things to have for sure... I for one count myself lucky I was able to experience them.
But, as I found myself on my last ride up, I could give a rip about that.
What I did care about were the people next to me. I cared about the people throwing snowballs at the base, and I cared about the people about to pelt me at the top.
I cared about the people descending the famous wiggle an hour after close, and I cared about the grill and the beverages next to me and my friends in the lot. I cared about sore feet, sunburns, and chapped lips.
With a clear sky and a clear consience, I took a look up at Fred’s and thought about everyone that makes this place what it is.
On the surface, we have the lifties, ski patrollers, waiters, bartenders, and the other resort employees who did thankless jobs through a winter that definitley wasn’t an easy one.
Proper thanks will be given out to them, but there is no way that gratitude can stop there.
It goes out to everyone, from the 100+ days on snow club to the coffee club, from the visiting spring breaker to that guy driving around the west in his van with his dog chasing the snow. It goes to the sponsored athletes filming under the lifts to the guy that skis (or rides) just as good but doesnt care about repping a brand.
Not to be forgotten are the many parents introducing their children to a lifelong pursuit of play and powder, in the memories they have of being a kid on snow themselves. Those kids ultamatley need some props too, cause they are the future of our silly winter activities.
At the end of the day (or season), no one on skis or snowboards could ultamatley do what they do without the people next to them in the line. It’s not the snow on closing weekend that matters, it is truly just about the community, and that’s what was celebrated the most on closing weekend.
So, as you look through these photos, look for the smiles, the hoots, and those hollers, all signifying what was another incredible winter. That is truly something to celebrate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.