After coming agaonizonly close to beating Sugar-Salem in what would become the 3A Mountian Rivers district championship game, your Lady Timberwolves now face a two game win-or-go-home gauntlet to advance to the 3A state tournament.
The THS girls finished 2-2 in the district tournament, in the process bouncing South Fremont from contention via a pair of home wins. The first occurred on Tuesday, Jan 31st, a 65-53 victory.
Teton then traveled to Sugar, where uncharacteristic Teton shooting and a tough Sugar defense led to a 53-30 loss.
“I thought we were going to get them the way we were focused,” said Head Coach Pat Hogan. “We just shot as bad as we could have shot. They got tight and Sugar didn’t.”
Teton would recover, however, with a second resounding win against South on Saturday, Feb 4th by way of a 60-41 score.
Porter Wood (6 first-half points), Reese Kunz (9), Grace Hogan (9), and Morgan Johnson (9) led a fantastic first half that saw Teton up 33-19 at the break. Hogan swished a 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded to lead the Timberwolves into the break.
Johnson saw a stretch in the first quarter that saw her score 9 consecutive THS points with 2 steals.
The second half, not quite as dominant as the first, saw coach Hogan rotate in some depth players which has the double-edged benefit of getting them looks and mitigating injury risk for starters.
“I had some kids on the bench that got in and they played really hard and they did a great job,” said Hogan.
The win was crucial for Teton as it faced elimination.
“If we play loose like this, we’re a tough team to beat,” said Hogan. “The biggest thing is we did the things that we haven’t been doing well. We rebounded really well. They’re (South Fremont is) a big team and they’re very athletic, so I mean, we rebounded real well. We also moved the ball good. We’ve been pretty stagnant offensively, just standing and we moved the ball a lot. We can play with people if we move the ball like that.”
Districts are always a tough challenge, playing the same teams day-in and day-out and getting very familiar with the competition, especially with the regular season games against South and Sugar coming at the very end before the tournament.
“It’s hard because they know our plays,” said Hogan. These girls (South) actually ran our play against us. They’re yelling our plays out before we’re doing it. So it just comes down to basketball.”
Teton brought the momentum of their second win over South into the championship game.
In a first quarter performance that was a figuratve punch to the Diggers’ chin, Teton jumped out to a remarkable 15-5 first quarter lead, putting up 11 before Sugar put 1 on the board.
That darn blue team, never one to go down without a fight, came right back in the second quarter to send the teams to half at 25-23 advantage Timberwolves.
The third quarter was a figurative calm before the storm (as calm as an electric district championship can be, that is), with Teton clinging to a 40-39 lead heading into the final frame.
The performance of the year for Teton (to this point) ended, unfortunatley, in devastating, heartbraking fashon for Teton.
Posessing the ball with 11 seconds left, Digger star Kennedy Gillete drove the lane, with Teton star Porter Wood standing between Gillete and the basket.
Gillete drew the foul in a call that could have went either way, sending Gillete to the line, and a few moments later, two free throws through the hoop to give the championship to the Diggers.
Teton’s Reese Kunz got a last-gasp look with 3 seconds left, although the ball bounced off opposite sides of the rim and out, sealing the contest at 48-46 Sugar.
“Porter, she did what she had to. She made the right play,” said Hogan. “If we play that game five more times and it’s the last 30 seconds, we probably win two or three of them. It’s hard to get a charge with 10 seconds left and in their gym. That’s that’s a tough one.”
“I am so proud of my girls. It was a great game to be a part of and watch. I mean, you can’t ask for more, other than us winning,” said Hogan.
Sophomore Abbi Barkdull put up 20 points without a foul in the contest, a performance that was exceptional beyond her years.
“Abbi’s that kid that doesn’t think, she just plays, she just does. It’s muscle memory, which is great in a big game, in a big atmosphere. She’s a sophomore and she scores 20 points, which is awesome,” said Hogan.
Hogan told of how Teton was in a similar position last year, and is peaking at the right time to shake things up once again.
“Everyone was just playing not to lose (earlier in the season),” said Hogan. “But now, we got a real good chance of getting to state and, you know, we might shake it up. We did last year. We were in the same position, I and I feel like they’re playing as good a basketball as they’ve played all year.”
Hogan told of how much his team wants another shot at the Diggers.
“I would love to see that team again. Honestly, they’re two evenly matched teams. They do a great job and Crystal (Dayley) is a great coach. I’d love to get a shot at them but we’ll worry about when we get there. We got to get there now,” said Hogan.
THS will now play Marsh Valley on Thursday, at 7pm, at Shelley High School. If Teton wins, they willl play the 3rd place district 3 team (one of Homedale, Payette, McCall-Donnelley, or Fruitland).
Hogan wants the girls to shake of the emotional loss and just keep playing the way they have.
“I don’t think we have to do a lot. I think the girls are confident and I think that’s what, you know, the the tears were,” said Hogan. “This team is ready.”
