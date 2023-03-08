The Teton Timberwolves basketball program finished one of its best years in recent memory with the boys’ team matching the lady Timberwolves’ 3rd place finish at the IHSSA 3A State Tournament in Meridian.

Teton boys hoops also placed 3rd in 2021, that year ending a state tournament drought that kicked off all the way back in 1997. The ‘97 squad won the 2A tournament.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.