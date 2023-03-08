The Teton Timberwolves basketball program finished one of its best years in recent memory with the boys’ team matching the lady Timberwolves’ 3rd place finish at the IHSSA 3A State Tournament in Meridian.
Teton boys hoops also placed 3rd in 2021, that year ending a state tournament drought that kicked off all the way back in 1997. The ‘97 squad won the 2A tournament.
While the girls breezed through their play in games, the boys did not have that same luxury.
Going by state power rankings, the boys faced two top-10 teams to even get to state, Marsh Valley (ranked #5) and McCall-Donnelley (#6).
Surviving the crucible of those play-ins showed coach Rob Heuseveldt that this team had the chance to make some noise at the tournament proper.
“To get to state we had to beat two teams that were ranked in the top eight in the state of Idaho as far as power rankings,” said Heuseveldt. “One of them, Marsh Valley, being in the top five. So even to get to state, I knew that we had to play some really good basketball. The boys came out in both of those games and took care of business. It was a really good indicator that we were going to do well once we got to state as well.”
In both those games, Teton came out a little on the flat side but always turned it on in the second half to come through with the win. That same story played out in their first game against Fruitland.
“We have such good depth. We know that if we can extend the game that it’s in our favor because we do have such depth and they usually get tired. And that’s what’s happened with those two play-in games as well as that (Fruitland) game. The other teams just got tired at the end, whereas our team still had the juice to finish it out,” said Heuseveldt.
Regulation would finish against Fruitland with a score of 57-all, sending the game to overtime.
Teton would dominate the extra frame, starting the period off with a 12-3 run. The final minutes of the contest were a formality after the blazing start, fueled by two consecutive three-pointers by Kaiden Hastings and Thomas Huseveldt on the first two Teton overtime possessions.
While the result was great, Teton still suffered a loss with senior big Davis Wood who hyperextended his knee in the first quarter. Wood would try to tough it out in the second half, but went back to the bench not long after and would not return for the duration of the tournament.
The loss of Wood was a large part of the reason that Sugar-Salem would advance past the Timberwolves in the state semifinal, 59-54. Wood stands at 6’ 8”, and is a crucial under-the-rim presence.
“You cannot truly fill a hole as big as the one that was left when Davis went down,” said Heuseveldt. “The game where it was the most apparent was against Sugar. We had been working on some strategies to attempt against them with Davis. If you look at the stat line, what really hurt us against Sugar was rebounds.”
Both Heuseveldt and his Digger counterpart Shawn Freeman attested that the semifinal more resembled a state final. Sugar would go on to win the title, beating Bonners Ferry by a score of 52-47.
“The boys gave me their best effort of the season in that game,” said Heuseveldt. “Even afterward, the opposing coach (Freeman) told me, he said that was the state championship game right there. I think with Davis, there would have been a different outcome. But that being said, I think the boys played a heck of a game and that truly was the state championship game right there.”
The loss sent the T’Wolves to the 3rd place tilt, against Snake River. The Timberwolves had split with the Panthers during the regular season, winning 70-65 in overtime and then suffering their worst defeat of the season 59-29.
Before the game, Heuseveldt held team meetings that included a reading of the motivational poem Invictus.
“I actually used the poem, shared it with the boys, and we talked about how we control our own destiny, our own souls, and how it was up to them, especially the seniors. I relied heavily on my five seniors to be leaders on the court knowing that this is your last game. How do you want to go out? How do you want to remember your high school career? They pulled together, got motivated, went out, and took care of business,” said Heuseveldt.
Teton would prevail by trouncing the Panthers 68-58. Davis Wood would go on to hobble up and recieve the trophy, jumping back to the rest of the team on one leg to celebrate.
“We could not be happier with that result,” said Heuseveldt. “It was really rewarding as a coach to watch your team go out with a win and to watch every single player contribute.”
Heuseveldt has been coaching this same group of players since the 4th grade, and it was impossible for him not to be sentimental about what the success means to him as a coach.
“I took a moment as the game was ending to kind of sit back, reflect, and kind of look at each player and think about them when they were young and in fourth grade when I first started coaching them. I thought about how far we’ve come on this journey, and it was very rewarding to watch each one of them, to see the smile on their face, to see them hugging their families, and taking pictures with the trophy. Seeing them go out like they did was extremely rewarding.”
It was also the last game Heuseveldt will coach two of his sons in the same squad, Jarom and Thomas. In 2021, Heuseveldt coached his other son Hyrum along with Jarom.
“It was a special moment for the whole family. Hyrum was a senior when we took 3rd in 2021, and Jerome was playing on the team. It was kind of a repeat of those same emotions for me watching two of my boys play together. What a special opportunity it has been to watch those two compete and just enjoy each other. It’s definitely something I’ll cherish for the rest of my life,” said Heuseveldt.
Teton will graduate five off this year’s team, 3 being starters: Davis Wood, leading scorer Jarom Heusevledt, Brody Hess, Ashton Gunther, and Max Thomas.
“They led the team by example as far as their intensity and especially their defensive intensity. I feel like that’s where our team really took another step up at the state basketball tournament was on the defensive end,” said Heuseveldt. “Those seniors especially, they really buckled down and went to work and were hard and tenacious. I just couldn’t be more proud of them.”
When asked what it will take to keep the team’s momentum going through to next season, Heuseveldt pointed to this year’s tournament as a huge motivator.
“One of the most important parts is that the junior class and the sophomore class that went with us to state had the opportunity to see how much fun it is to play at that tournament,” said Heuseveldt. “I think that those games, and the ending that we had, all of those things will provide them with motivation to work during the off-season and to put the time in to get back there themselves. We got a great core returning that has gained some great experience and learned from those seniors this year. It really is going to give us a boost in the arm to head into next season. We’ll be tough again.”
Thomas Heuseveldt was named player of the game in the matchup against Fruitland with 13 points (including some crucial clutch threes), 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and a steal in just over 30 minutes of time on the floor. Jarom Heuseveldt had 19 points in the contest.
Brody Hess was named player of the game in the 3rd place victory, taking the honors with a 16-point performance, including going 4/5 from three-point range with 6 rebounds, 3 assists, and a steal.
Teton's Jarom Heuseveldt and Ty Brown would go on to make the 3A Mountain Rivers all-conference 1st team. Brody Hess and Thomas Heuseveldt were named to the 2nd team, and Davis Wood, Jack Nelson, and Kaiden Hastings are honorable mentions.
Jarom Heuseveldt made the all-state tournament 1st team, and Brody Hess made the 2nd.
Sugar-Salem's Koy Sanderson would be named all-conference player of the year.
Editor’s Note: While Teton graduates 5 (including 3/5 starters), Sugar-Salem will graduate a whopping 10 seniors of this year’s Digger team, including its entire starting five. Will Teton finally get revenge on the Diggers next year? Be sure to stay tuned for all THS athletics coverage with us at the TVN.
