Another week, another gut-wrenching loss for the Timberwolves against district six foes Sugar-Salem. Sugar entered the game ranked #1 in the 3A coaches poll, while Teton held steady at #3.
The latest Highway 33 rivalry tilt saw the Diggers come to the THS Gymnasium and pull off an adversity-filled 71-65 win in front of a standing-room-only crowd.
The above-mentioned adversity came from any and every source in an emotion-filled contest.
Before the game, an unattended child pulled a fire alarm, the scoreboard malfunctioned with 4:03 left in the second quarter, and Diggers’ coaching staff demanded the court be swept after a halftime show by the THS cheer squad.
Relentless visiting support made the atmosphere tough, and both coaches voiced displeasure at some of the referee’s decisions.
Perhaps the most frustrating thing for Teton however is that the Timberwolves were leading at the end of the first half and the third quarter. The game was tied up at 62 until just under 2 minutes left in the game.
The game started with the Diggers draining two-straight three-pointers on the way to an 8-1 start favoring the blue team. The first quarter would end 22-17 after Teton fought back with 4 points from Jarom Heuseveldt and a three from Jack Nelson.
Teton would enter the halftime break up 38-35, and the tight nature of the game would continue through the third with the Timberwolves holding a 53-52 lead.
The fourth quarter would decide the game, and that’s what it did, unfortunately for Teton.
Coach Rob Heuseveldt, disappointed with the outcome, didn’t have many words after the game. He spoke about how the emotion and tight nature of the contest was indicative of how things would be throughout the postseason.
“It will be the exact same,” said Heuseveldt.
Heuseveldt told the team after the game that in close games like this, every action matters.
“The boys were right there, we made a few mental mistakes at the end that cost us the game and we also let them get off to a good start. All in all, the boys played great, but we got to finish the game,” said Heuseveldt.
Heuseveldt was able to at least take one positive away from the result as district matchups against the Diggers loom.
“The good news is that Sugar has shown me their hand,” said Heuseveldt.
THS celebrated senior night prior to warmups, and the game was the last regular season contest with Rob coaching his two sons Jarom and Thomas together.
“It has been special for me, it always has been,” said Rob. “I feel like I have 10 sons on the team honestly. It’s always been a special relationship with all the boys and I’ll miss it.”
Jarom also played with his brother Hyrum, who graduated in 2021.
“I’m going to miss it a ton,” said Jarom. “Like I said in my senior paper, my favorite memories are playing with my brothers with my dad as the coach. I’m going to enjoy it while it is here.”
Tomas picked up many lessons while playing ball with Jarom.
“He has shown me how to lead by example, he’s humble and he’s the hardest worker I know and that’s what I’m going to bring next year,” said Thomas.
The loss significantly added to Jarom’s motive for getting back at Sugar and to propel the Timberwolves through the postseason.
“As we walked off the court all the Sugar fans were waving goodbye, and the only thought I had in my head is that we’re coming,” said Jarom.
“Time is due, and this will fuel us. This (loss) really doesn’t matter, districts is where we got to win,” said Thomas. “If we play together, they can’t stop us.”
Teton kicked off their district tournament with a 66-47 win over South Fremont, and will now get a rematch against the Diggers in Sugar City tonight at 7 PM.
Jarom Heuseveldt finished with 20 points, Brody Hess with 14, Thomas Heuseveldt with 10, Jack Nelson with 9, and Davis Wood with 8.
Editor’s Note: The Diggers have had Teton’s number not only across the boys’ and girls’ basketball seasons so far but also across this year’s football season.
The last win against any Digger team came from THS girls’ soccer, a 1-0 win in the 2023 District Championship. All other contests involving Sugar-Salem across 2022-2023 THS athletics, save a 2-1 boys soccer win on October 6th, have resulted in a loss.
