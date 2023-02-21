Seven games into the ‘22-’23 girls basketball season, first-year coach Pat Hogan knew who he’d be up against at the end.
“To compete at state, we gotta beat the blue team,” said Hogan, back in early December. “We’ll be there, fighting and clawing, at the end.”
While it will never be known if Hogan was looking into a crystal ball at that moment, those words rang true after the final game of the Lady Timberwolves’ season.
After getting bounced into the third-place game after a funky 60-39 loss to second-seeded Timberlake, Hogan’s squad put in a valiant effort and gave the Sugar-Salem Diggers a 64-62 season ending loss, providing apt closure to the Timberwolves’ ‘22-’23 campaign.
Teton had lost all four of this season’s games against the Diggers, including a heartbreaking 48-46 loss in the District Championship. Short of a state championship, revenge was the next best thing.
“We were all rooting for Snake River to beat Sugar, just because we wanted another shot at them,” said Hogan. “That was the game we wanted. We wanted to see Sugar, because I just felt like we left a couple games on the floor.”
“I just told them (before the 3rd place game) that everybody expects you to lose, so there’s no pressure, Go win a trophy and just play our game,” said Hogan.
The girls made the most of the opportunity.
“They just came out determined that we’re not going to lose,” said Hogan.
Sugar-Salem’s star senior Kennedy Gillete put up 40 points for the Diggers in the contest, with 20 in the first quarter alone. Teton’s strategy of strength in numbers wound up beating the individually-led Diggers, reinforcing the mantra Hogan shaped his squad around. Besides Gillette, no other Digger scored more than 6.
“It was unbelievable,” said Hogan of Gillete. “But five players with 10 points is better than one with 40.”
“Sugar gets in our heads,” said Hogan. “Instead, we focused on what we do. We had focused on trying not to lose, and we didn’t do that at all. They just kept doing what we do and we finished.”
Teton, seeded sixth, started off the state tournament with a resounding 62-40 demolition of third-seeded Parma, which put them on the right side of the bracket.
“We came out and shot well and really defended them. We we took away a lot of their strengths,” said Hogan. “When we get a lead, we’re tough to catch because I just think we get settled in and we have such good shooters across the board. We know that first game is huge. If you don’t win now, you don’t have a chance.”
Porter Wood was named Player of the Game agaisnt Parma with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Abi Barkdull also had 14 points, and Grace Hogan 12.
That set up a semifinal with second-seeded Timberlake, a District 1 team who had come into the state tournament with a dominant 20-2 record. The Timberwolves could not find a rhythm in the game, and wound up losing by 21.
“I was really confident. I think the girls were really confident. They (Timberlake) came out and they just attacked the basket. They were just more aggressive from the opening tip, went after every loose ball, every rebound. The key to our success is going and grabbing rebounds and limiting second chance points. They just won that battle and they shot really good,” said Hogan.
“Most of our shots were contested and and they just didn’t fall,” said Hogan. “Considering we’ve been scoring 30 or more in the first half, I attribute that to their defense, but we didn’t execute either. We didn’t get any to any offensive sets and just let them dictate the game. We struggled to get it inside, which I think if we would of, it would have changed the game dramatically.”
That loss set up the fifth game of the season against those Diggers, and Teton just could not be denied in the end.
Despite Gillette putting up 40, Reese Kunz took home Player of the Game honors with 18 points. Kunz shot 5/7 on 2-point attempts, 1/1 from 3-point range, and 5/6 from the line along with 3 assists and a steal.
Hogan stated, through a strained voice, that the final two games presented an atmosphere that the Timberwolves had not seen this year.
“There were just so many people in the gym. In our huddle, I called it timeout, and I was screaming. I was three feet from the girls and they couldn’t hear me,” said Hogan.
Shutting the Diggers’ Gillette down was a tough task that Junior Grace Hogan was up to. After Gillette had put 26 on the board in the first half, Hogan was put to guard Gillette and made an impact right away.
“I think that that was a huge key to our success,” said (Pat) Hogan. “She chased her all over the court. She couldn’t do more and neither could Gillette.”
That matchup was symbolic of the game on the whole.
“Everybody was exhausted. Both teams played one of their best games of the year. We would make a big shot, They’d come down and make a big shot, and it just was that way the whole game,” said Hogan.
With the trophy hoisted and the group photo taken, Hogan reflected on his team’s season at it’s conclusion.
“I couldn’t be more happy with all of them. Every girl, top to bottom, contributed. They played as a team, they supported each other all year,” said Hogan.
Seniors Brooke Tibbitts, Grace Zogg, and Kaya Richardson will graduate from this year’s squad. Hogan was sure to share the special contributions they had, even though most were coming off the bench.
“They were in a tough spot, they could have made it a tough season, but they stayed positive. They were leaders on the bench. They never didn’t cheer for anybody,” said Hogan.
An example of that leadership could be found in the 3rd place game, with one of the girls cheering Grace Hogan on as she contained and stopped Gillette.
“It gave her a lot of confidence. They need that. I can tell them that all I want, but I think it means 100% more coming from your team. The way they supported the girls that were playing in front of them was incredible and commendable. A lot of girls wouldn’t do that,” said Hogan.
Last but certainly not least is Hogan himself, in his first year coaching at the varsity level, securing a fantastic finish for the team. As a coach however, Hogan intensely values selflessness and was quick to attest the support of everyone else.
“I had a great coaching staff, Guy Johnson and Andrea Joyce and Shelby Kincaid. They helped me tremendously. I don’t think we have this success without the coaching staff I had. But I also inherited a good team that went to the state championship last year,” said Hogan. “I worked hard to just try to do my best.”
Teton’s starting five will all be back next year. 2022-23 sophomores Porter Wood and Abi Barkdull will be joined by juniors Reese Kunz, Morgan Johnson, and Grace Hogan.
With second and third place finishes in the last two seasons, Hogan wants to see them bring it all home.
“That’s the one thing I told the girls; we got to keep getting better. We’ve got a second and a third. We have to improve. No team that was at the state tournament is just happy to be there,” said Hogan. “Every team is going to work that much harder to improve on their finish. And, you know, all we got is to get to work.”
Editor’s Note: Snake River, the number one seed in the tournament, won the state championship 49-36 over Timberlake. Snake River has one of the best players in all of Idaho, Riley Edlefson, who will be returning as a senior. Sugar-Salem will be graduating star senior Kennedy Gillette and point guard Meg Fillmore.
