The Idaho 3A State Championship Bracket

THS Girls’ basketball rebounded excellently from a heartbreaking loss at Sugar-Salem in the District 6 Championship by making their way through the state play-in bracket without breaking so much as a sweat.

The first win, last Thursday night against Marsh Valley at Shelley, sent the Timberwolves to a win-or-die matchup against District 3’s 3rd place team Fruitland in Burley on Saturday.

