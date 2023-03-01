After a disappointing district tournament where Teton boys’ hoops lost both their matchups against ‘the dang blue team’, Sugar-Salem, the Timberwolves will be going to state after surviving their two play-in games.
In the first, a 63-55 win against Marsh Valley at Shelley High School, the Timberwolves came out a little flat, scoring only 21 points in the first half, caught on the wrong side of the scoreboard by four points at the break.
Teton would heat up down the stretch, scoring 42 in the final two frames, while only allowing Marsh to score 28. Particularly impressive was a third quarter that saw Teton outscore the Eagles by 15 points.
“We knew it was going to be a tough game, they’re a good team,” said head coach Rob Heuseveldt. “The second half, the boys came out in the third quarter and just kind of opened it wide open. Brody Hess in that third quarter, we put him at point guard and he either scored or he fed somebody for the first five or 6 minutes and really opened it wide open for us. We had a great quarter, everybody else pitched in, and we never looked back.”
Hess finished the game with 11 points. Jarom Heuseveldt, the point leader in both play-in contests, scored 16 and Max Thomas added 13.
The win would send them to the final play-in game, a contest in Burley that saw the Timberwolves face the McCall-Donnelly Vandals of District 3.
Once again, the Timberwolves came out a bit flat-footed, only scoring 23 to go into the break down by three. Fortunately, Teton would again take control of the contest after the half.
Teton’s 3rd quarter prowess saw a 23-point 3rd quarter, while only allowing 13 from the Vandals. Going into the final frame before state Teton had the momentum and never let it go by putting up another 20 compared to McCall-Donnelly’s 16.
Jarom Heuseveldt would end up shooting for 20, and Ty brown would add 14 to lead Teton to state.
Heuseveldt, despite the early-game woes, was happy to be playing at a neutral site.
"I think it was good for the boys, playing somewhere besides Sugar. It was a benefit to us. I think that Madison is a really nice gym and I think they enjoyed the neutral site,” said Heuseveldt.
Heuseveldt summarized the game against the Vandals.
“We could tell the boys were a little bit tired from the bus ride to the first half. We were getting open shots, but we were not making any of them,” said Heuseveldt. “The second half, we knew at some point the lid was going to come off and the boys were going to just jump up on them fairly quickly. That’s what happened. Once again, in the third quarter, they came alive and did well. We extended our lead toward the end of the third quarter and never looked back at them either.”
Speaking of those flat starts, Heuseveldt isn’t worried, speaking of his team turning it on at the end like a horse finding a new gear while approaching the home stretch.
“I think that it’s actually the way our team plays. Our depth catches up with teams in the second half where we have a team that we’re able to play everybody and get plenty of rest, whereas they really can’t. They have to play their starters most of the game. So by the time you get to that third and fourth quarter, you can start seeing the effects of their players not having any rest where our players are usually pretty well rested,” said Heuseveldt.
The Timberwolves, seeded 3rd, will now play 6-seeded Fruitland at Meridian High School on Thursday.
“I think one of the things that will help is once you get over the hump and you’ve made state, as a player it’s easier to be motivated to come out and you try to play hard right from the get-go. It’s no longer just a regular game, you’re at state, you’re in the state tournament. So I think that that will help the boys to have more energy and to get out of the gates quicker,” said Heuseveldt.
Preparing for Fruitland, an unfamiliar foe, will involve plenty of homework for the Timberwolves.
“We have some film on them, but don’t really know a whole lot about them yet. I haven’t watched it yet, but that’s what we’re going to start doing this weekend (last weekend), is watching a whole lot of film on Fruitland and getting the boys ready for that game,” said Heuseveldt.
Practice this week focused on refining what the boys have been doing all season long, and making sure all their t’s are crossed and all the i’s dotted. Heuseveldt is excited for what lies ahead as Teton gained much-needed confidence in the play-in round.
“I really was looking for the boys to gain their confidence back, and I think that that’s one of the things that happened,” said Heuseveldt.
“They’re realizing, hey, we really are a good team and everything’s okay. We accomplished that with both of these games because they were against good teams and we were the better team,” said Heuseveldt. “That’s the biggest thing I was looking for is just for them to get their confidence back. And I think that’s huge for us to go into the state tournament, having our confidence once again, knowing that we are a good team and we belong there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.