The Teton High Boys and Girls Basketball teams both finished out a season of dominance over the Jackson Broncs last week, with each team sweeping the season series.
The boys won by way of a 68-60 score and the lady Timberwolves finished off the Broncs to the tune of a 51-11 demolition.
Jarom Heuseveldt had 21 points and Brody Hess had 18 points to lead Teton to the win. Porter Wood led the girls with 12 points.
The girls’ win was never in doubt, with THS leading 30-3 at the half.
The boys win is their 3rd in a row and their 11th in the last 12. Coach Rob Heuseveldt is thrilled with the timing of the boys momentum heading into their last 3 games of the year, with 2 to go against Sugar-Salem and one against South Fremont.
“It’s important to have games like this where you’re playing good teams to prepare for the teams ahead. We have the best teams in this state in our own conference, hands down. It’s important to have good opponents like Jackson to prepare you for that style of play, where you’ve got to play hard the entire game. You can’t take any plays off. And so yeah, it’s huge for us to have those rivalries to get that energy up and to maintain it,” said Heuseveldt.
“Every coach tries to get his team to peak during conference play. We try to learn the lessons along the way. We know we can carry that momentum into conference play,” said Heuseveldt.
The game was a hard fought win over a rival, with the boys showing the grit necessary to keep the game out of reach for the Broncs.
“You always see it inside the gym with the boys when they’re practicing,” said Heuseveldt of their tenacity.
“The trick is to get them to perform in a game like that. We have just so much talent this year. So many kids that have so many skills,” said Heuseveldt.
The Jackson rivalry is one that Heuseveldt is happy his team is on top of.
“They’re a good ballclub,” said Heuseveldt. “Obviously they’re no slouches. Our boys did their job and performed the game plan and we’re proud of them.”
Teton was decked out in special jerseys for the game, black with orange-outlined numbers. The uniforms were as striking as the game they played on the court.
Jarom Heuseveldt, THS’s leading scorer on the night, tried his best to scare the Jackson players with a mustache he’s been working on all season.
Coach isn’t impressed with the facial hair.
“I hope he shaves it,” said Heuseveldt with a hearty laugh. “He looks terrible.”
While Jarom is definitely standing out on the court in that regard, Heuseveldt is happy he has that kind of a player to build the team around.
“I think that the best part is what complements Jarom. We’ve got different players that do their part,” said Heuseveldt. “Brody Hess is dominant when he needs to be dominant. Ty Brown’s dominant, Davis Wood is dominant and everybody else is too in their own way. And I think that those things tied together make you a good team. I feel like you can stop a team with one player. You can’t stop a team with nine.”
The boys now sit at 16-2 with a January 26th 72-42 win over South Fremont. The girls now hold a record of 13-7 before their final regular season game at home against South Fremont on Tuesday, January 31st.
