SheJumps Teton Valley celebrated the week of International Women’s Day with a pair of events that were a smashing success, fulfilling the national nonprofit’s mission of getting more women involved in outdoor and action sports.
The first event, ‘Get the Girls Out’, succeeded in its title with a wonderful ski day at Grand Targhee Resort on Saturday, March 4th.
Ladies decked out in tutus, glitz, and glam brightened up the cloudy and windy day at Targhee, starting with a group photo and then breaking into groups.
The groups skied together and learned skills along the way, with some volunteers giving tips focused on freeride techniques and showing how to make the most of each powder turn.
“It was so amazing to see all the women and girls who showed up and it was fun to be able to bring them all together for an event like that. It’s been a while since we’ve done an event at that level and an event with Targhee,” said Sarah Foster, SheJumps Wyoming coordinator.
“Once COVID hit, things really slowed down in that realm. So this is kind of our first time getting women together for an event like that. And it was just really special to see how many people came out and like people were meeting new people and finding new folks to ski and ride with,” said Foster.
After a brief lunch, it was time for the festivities to really take a step up… And step up they did.
One foot after another.
Up the side of a mountain.
With the wind whipping, Grand Targhee Ski Patrol did the girls a big solid with a perfectly timed rope-drop of the Mary’s Nipple bootpack, leading the group of fantastic females to a trove of untouched, storm-total powder snow.
While the hike can be intimidating for some, the positive can-do attitude shared by volunteers and women that day powered ladies to the top and into an amazing run.
“The Mary’s hike was really cool just to see how many different people were up there and all the different experiences they had,” said Foster. “Having that supportive group was really helpful in making some of the newer folks feel comfortable going outside of their comfort limits or trying something new. From the outside, hiking Mary’s can sound pretty intimidating, but it’s fun to be a part of a group that breaks those barriers down and welcomes more people into those sorts of experiences.”
The following run was a free-for-all of powder clouds, tomahawks, brightly colored outerwear, hoots, hollers, and tutus. After getting back to the nearest groomer hugs were shared and laughter was uncontrollable.
“That was a really, really big highlight for me,” said Foster.
More skiing was enjoyed through the rest of the day, and afterward, all the ladies gathered at the Trap Bar Deck for a raffle that included many prizes such as hats, socks, and a pair of skis or two.
Foster was over the moon with the turnout that SheJumps saw at Targhee that day.
“We had an awesome group show up for group skiing, which was really fun, but then on top of that, there were so many other people who stopped by the tent throughout the day and interacted with us,” said Foster. “At the end of the day, with our raffle turnout, it was so fun to see such a huge crowd there for the raffle and support for SheJumps. It was folks of all backgrounds and ages. It was really fun to see that support.”
That stoke would continue on even after everyone made their way back to Teton Valley, with Foster noting a trove of awesome photos and clips over social media.
“All the different people who were involved were posting on Instagram and seeing how much fun they had and the videos of what they were doing were awesome. One of my favorite things was seeing the Freeride ski group, they were getting really sendy and jumping off stuff in tutus. That’s just such a cool image to see,” said Foster.
The success carried over to a special showing of the films ‘Nexus’ and ‘The Approach 2’, two ski films that highlight the achievements of women in the outdoors. The screenings were held on March 8th, International Women’s Day.
“It’s so special for women and girls to see other women succeeding, and in this instance that we’re showing ski films. Historically, the ski and snowboard industry has been pretty male-dominated. It’s really cool to see that starting to change with more films coming out that are highlighting the talents of women and other experiences that aren’t typically seen on the big screen. To be able to share those films and the amazing talents of these people with more folks is such a cool experience,” said Foster.
Foster’s growth as a leader in the region for women’s empowerment through the outdoors has also forced her to grow as an individual.
“It’s helped me gain more leadership skills and confidence in my ability to like make things happen,” said Foster. “It’s cool to challenge myself and set a goal and see what I could achieve through our events. I’ve also met so many amazing women that I bike and ski with and on a personal level, pushed me to become a better skier or biker. It’s really fun to have people that can push you in that way.”
That personal growth is mirrored by the growth within Shejumps that Foster has seen in her three years with the nonprofit.
“It’s been really awesome to be involved with the organization and see how much the community has grown in the two years that I’ve been here and see more and more people coming out for events and learning what we’re about,” said Foster. “When I first started hosting events here, I kind of felt like I was on an island just throwing stuff out there to see what would stick, but now, after doing it for two years, I feel like I have such an amazing support crew behind me, both in like the individuals who come out to events and also help lead events.”
