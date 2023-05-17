IMG_20210830_180218480.jpg

Miz Riv

My dear friends, I’m back. I took an 8 month hiatus to take a dizzying trip around the universe to gather more wisdom and nonsense for you all. Thank you for your patience and for not canceling your subscriptions to Teton Valley News in my absence. TVN is an incredible asset to our community, horoscopes or not, so don’t forget to keep renewing. With that being said, let’s get on with it.

Aries (March 21- April 19): Aw, my dear little ram. I’ve missed you! But did you miss the memo about April being the time for major transformation and change? Don’t you go and get all stuck on me now. Push yourself out of the comfort zone and into the big wide world. It’s your time.

