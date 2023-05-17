My dear friends, I’m back. I took an 8 month hiatus to take a dizzying trip around the universe to gather more wisdom and nonsense for you all. Thank you for your patience and for not canceling your subscriptions to Teton Valley News in my absence. TVN is an incredible asset to our community, horoscopes or not, so don’t forget to keep renewing. With that being said, let’s get on with it.
Aries (March 21- April 19): Aw, my dear little ram. I’ve missed you! But did you miss the memo about April being the time for major transformation and change? Don’t you go and get all stuck on me now. Push yourself out of the comfort zone and into the big wide world. It’s your time.
Taurus (April 20- May 20): Sweetpea, you’ve been through the ringer lately. Treat yourself to some TLC. How about a massage, or a dinner out, or a trip to Ibiza. Tan skin looks so good on you.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Honey pumpkin lover!!! You’ve been so busy getting your creative juices flowing for your summer adventures that you may have forgotten to do some important life management things–like pay your bills and call your friends. Don’t forget to come up for air!
Cancer (June 21-July 22): My little ocean lovebug…ain’t no mountain high enough to keep me away from you. Keep being your creative and loving and sensitive self. And don’t let the bastards get you down!
Leo (July 23-Aug 22): My dearest Sugar, a wise woman shared with me that you begin with what you know and what you know changes. How incredibly simple yet life changing. Remember that the next time the universe tosses all of what you think to be true up in the air like confetti.
Virgo (Aug 23-Sept 22): Cupcake, agreeability is a self imposed jail. It’s just some nonsensical expectation that the puritans and the patriarchy put in place to keep you down. Stand up and use that beautiful voice to speak your truth to power.
Libra (Sept 23-Oct 22): Honey bunny, we all make mistakes. And admitting your folly is the quickest way to get back on track. Accountability doesn’t have to be hard, but being an a-hole is hard on everyone.
Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21): Buttercup…be gentle. You never know who is suffering, and these days it sure seems to be a lot of us. No, everyone is not an idiot. Yes, you have to be nice. Ish.
Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21): Dearie, it’s time for you to cultivate some magic. The obvious way is to plant a garden. Other ideas include making tinctures, learning to read tarot cards, smudging the house with sage, carrying a crystal in your pocket, or using a voodoo doll against those who have wronged you.
Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 19): Lovey, I made friends with a pre-school aged kid at a blood drive last week by opening up some fruit snacks for her at the treat table. And then some pretzels. The very next day I ran into her again! I reminded her of who I was and she gave me a small post-it note with a hand drawn unicorn on it. Moral of the story, interact with children. Not only might they give you a tiny beautiful thing, they are tiny beautiful things.
Aquarius (Jan 20-Feb 18): Honeybunch, mama said there would be days like this. She didn’t say years, yet here we are. Keep holding on like hell, this can’t go on forever, right?! Right?
Pisces (Feb 19-Mar 20): Sunshine, you know how people always call you an old soul? Well it’s because you have lived 1000 lives, and wisdom doesn't come cheap. All that well earned sageness came from hurt, and suffering, and lessons hard learned. Don’t forget where you came from, and that you are one badass fish.
