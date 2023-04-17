Last week Driggs Planning and Zoning held a public hearing on the contentious Bidache rezone slated for a parcel near the entrance of Driggs, along Clubmoss Lane and Highway 33.
The parcel was, in 2001, designated with 3 different zoning districts, creating an atypical development situation for applicants Bidache Inc.
Further complicating matters was an approximately 2-acre grove of trees, highly regarded by neighboring residents for its abundant wildlife and viewshed protection from the highway.
Bidache did get the rezone approved in 2021, but with seven conditions of approval. Bidache did not agree to those conditions, and the rezone approval was relinquished after time elapsed, necessitating another attempt at the rezone.
Public comment reflected a negative view of this second rezone application, with 29 public comments against the rezone, and one in favor (by the count of Driggs’ Planning and Zoning Administrator Leanne Bernstein). Most mentioned protection for the grove of trees and probable development as concerns.
Bidache representatives want to rezone the property to consolidate the zoning districts and pave the way for development according to Jeff Bowers, Bidache Representative.
Bidache representatives are asking for CC (commercial corridor) zoning, in place of the RS-7 (residential single/two family), CX (commercial mixed-use), and RM-2 (residential multi-family).
The maximum building dimensions included in the CC zoning include 50,000 sq/ft volume, and 45-foot building heights. Bowers indicated Bidache would not be seeking to develop one large building, but instead “multiple buildings”. Bowers did not rule out a 45-foot height, roughly equivalent to the Keybank building in Driggs.
Certain residents that live in the Creekside Meadows subdivision, along with Valley Advocates for Responsible Development, suggested a 100’ buffer (along the eastern edge of the property) that would save around an acre of the grove of trees as a compromise.
That 100’ buffer would live in perpetuity, meaning that no developer can cut the grove down unless the underlying development agreement is amended.
Bidache had originally planned on only saving 35’ of buffer along the eastern edge, but the compromise was agreed to in the “last few days” according to Bowers. With the trees, the multi-use pathway, and road easements, the total developable area was shrunk from 6.25 acres to 3.5 acres.
The compromise was in exchange, a “quid pro quo” of sorts according to Bowers, for a guarantee that certain variances to the land development code would be given to Bidache in the development agreement.
Variances are a “highly unusual” step for Planning and Zoning staff to deal with according to Bernstein, and development agreements are not usually presented until later in the development process.
“We believe the development agreement provides more certainty for the developer, the city, and our neighbors for future uses on the property,” said Bowers.
In exchange for the 100’ tree buffer, Bidache asked for variances to building standards for building height, parking, and parking lot landscaping.
Bowers pointed out that a 45’ building could already be developed in one of the three zones, the CX zone closest to the highway. 35’ could be built in the current middle RS-7 zone, and 33’ in the RS-7 zone near the eastern border of the property. The parking is required to be placed on the east side of the parcel.
The building height waiver concerned the requirement that the top floor remains residential. Bidache wants that requirement waived.
Many residents were shocked to hear that there could be a 45’ building next to their homes.
“I just wanted to reiterate that we are going to have to say no to developing and to a property owner if they can’t develop what they want. They are totally free to exchange or sell their property. This southern entrance is already looking out of character, and my gosh, a 45’ building. That is way out of character. The open spaces and the wildlife were here before we were, and hopefully, they will be here long after we go. It is we that have to accommodate them,” said resident John Deke.
Bowers pointed out that a 45’ building could already be developed in one of the three zones, the CX zone closest to the highway. 35’ could be built in the current middle RS-7 zone, and 33’ in the RS-7 zone near the eastern border of the property. The parking is required to be placed on the east side of the parcel.
Commission chair Guyon Moseley also pointed out that the development agreement was not completely ready, and he expressed concern of its readiness to move forward.
“This development agreement is not even real close,” said Moseley. “I don’t know what our list of recommendations is.”
“Personally I would lean towards rezoning, but I agree that the development agreement is not quite there and I don’t want to ask the city council to accept something that isn’t complete,” said Commissioner Carol Barker.
With the development agreement somewhat concerning, P&Z officials deliberated on process, ultimately deciding to hash out further conditions and waivers at the meeting.
“I made a mistake by submitting this development agreement in the packet. Our intent was to telegraph what we were trying to outline as conditions,” said Bowers.
“It is not normal for us to see it, but since we’ve seen it, the cat’s out of the bag,” said Chair Moseley.
The commission then went down the line of conditions and variances, starting with complying with the land development code at the time of proposal, a 60-foot right-of-way easement along S. Bates Road, the design review overlay, requiring wildlife-friendly fencing, and multiple conditions regarding the 100’ tree buffer.
Also discussed were the 50% parking requirement, waiver for top floor residential and the 45’ building height, and a waiver of the required parking landscaping since the trees on the east side will be kept.
With the details hashed out and all conditions met, P&Z made a motion to approve the rezone by a unanimous vote. The rezone will now go to Driggs city council, with P&Z’s recommendation, for another public hearing. The city council will be the final deciding body on the rezone. A date has not yet been noticed.
