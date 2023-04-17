tempImageQOH5ec.jpg

Bidache representative Jeff Bowers talks with Driggs P&Z officials at the April 12th public hearing.

 Connor Shea

Last week Driggs Planning and Zoning held a public hearing on the contentious Bidache rezone slated for a parcel near the entrance of Driggs, along Clubmoss Lane and Highway 33.

The parcel was, in 2001, designated with 3 different zoning districts, creating an atypical development situation for applicants Bidache Inc.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.