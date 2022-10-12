University of Idaho Extension Office, Teton County will host a public open house on Monday, October 17th from 3:00-6:00 pm to celebrate Back to School and 4-H Month. The UI Extension office is located at 445 North Main Street in Driggs. The event is free and open to the public.

The open house will allow the public to learn about the Cooperative Extension system, 4-H youth development, and Teton County programs focused on community food systems, horticulture/gardening, small farms, and community development.

