University of Idaho Extension Office, Teton County will host a public open house on Monday, October 17th from 3:00-6:00 pm to celebrate Back to School and 4-H Month. The UI Extension office is located at 445 North Main Street in Driggs. The event is free and open to the public.
The open house will allow the public to learn about the Cooperative Extension system, 4-H youth development, and Teton County programs focused on community food systems, horticulture/gardening, small farms, and community development.
In addition to learning about adult outreach Extension Programs, the public can learn about the diverse 4-H clubs available to youth ages 5 to 18. Over 40 4-H clubs are offered in Teton County and are led by certified 4-H volunteer leaders. 4-H clubs include S.T.E.A.M., Cloverbuds, livestock, rabbits, gardening and beekeeping, archery, shooting sports, crochet, quilting, photography, art, leathercraft, vet science, cooking, sewing, llama packing, packgoat, babysitter, and more! Club meeting times vary and are decided by the volunteer leaders (typically afterschool during the academic year).
Please register your child for 4-H beginning October 10th for the 2022-2023 4-H year. Annual dues for one or more clubs begin at $25 per year for Cloverbuds (ages 5-7) and $35-$40 per year for youth ages 8 to 18. Several clubs fill up quickly, so don’t delay. Due to external grant opportunities and generous donations, we also have several enrollment scholarships available. Please contact us if interested; priority will be given to youth registered before December 1st and those with financial need. In addition, our Extension office in Teton County is also hiring a part-time (15-19 hours/week) 4-H Assistant (learn more about the job at www.tetoncountyidaho.gov). To learn more about University of Idaho Extension and 4-H visit: www.uidaho.edu/extension or contact University of Idaho Extension office at 208-354-2961 or teton@uidaho.edu.
