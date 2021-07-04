Searching for a sustainable watering solution for your summer garden or landscape plants? The University of Idaho Extension office in Teton County can help! In this hands-on class located at the new Teton Valley Community Garden at the Teton County, Idaho fairgrounds participants will learn how to install a drip irrigation system. The workshop will take place on Monday, July 12th from 6-8pm at the fairgrounds (1413 N Hwy 33, Driggs).
Drip irrigation is a convenient way to water your garden or landscape plants efficiently and effectively in our dry climate. Learn how to measure flow rate, set up automatic timers, filter debris, and map out and install an irrigation system that will precisely water your plants, not your paths or weeds. Class will be taught by Rebeca Nolan of Dusty Hound Farms in Tetonia and Jennifer Werlin, Extension Educator for University of Idaho. The class location will be located at the new Teton Valley Community Garden located at the Teton County, Idaho Fairgrounds.
All are welcome. $5-10 suggested donation per person. Please leave pets at home. Class size is limited. Please register for the workshop at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/irrigation-workshop-tickets-161951712933. Questions? Please contact our UI Extension office at 208-354-2961 or teton@uidaho.edu.