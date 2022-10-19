The following rhyme was graciously provided to the Teton Valley News by Shellie Burns Bowen Woolstenhulme, who resides in St. Anthony and Felt. We at the TVN hope that harvest season has been a good one for all the agricultural producers throughout Teton Valley and Eastern Idaho.
Wheat, Barley, and Hay all tucked away, we’re not done on the farm in the Upper Snake, two weeks of you guessed it, Potatoes! A big Hurrah and our reputation to make.
Potatoes are ready, let’s dig, dig, dig. What a warm sunny season, everyone is ready, so let’s do this gig!
Months ago they were planted, fertilized with lots of water and sunshine. We spray for weeds and kill the vines.
Boss says “We got the crew all set, let’s put on a show, who doesn’t want to be a part of Idaho!”
To get the new gang to get it together with ease, no accidents or breakdowns please. Not today, the boss does pray…
Just dig, unload trucks, “Mr. Wind, you scat!” But we can man up to the elements, we’re used to that!
I drug some of my girls out to Cornelison Farms in Mud Lake to earn a 14-hour day. “Free mineral facials”, “hard working girls can get money in your pocket,” what else can I say?
They were awesome to work for, plus a lot of farmers in between. Mostly Max and Darren Gould, in 23 years it is where the most spuds are I’ve seen.
They really run a smooth ship, pulling it off without much of a hitch. Just like the Arnolds out here in Felt do. With lots of kindness, bust a butt, give it your all, and finish with a simile…”Ha, Roo!”
Once again, I love the land. Feel the dirt in your hand! I say “Thank you Farmers!” With a Big Brass Band!
I tell the kids who leave on missions, Don’t just say you’re from Idaho. Say “I’m from the heart of Rocky Mountain Idaho, where we grow the most world famous Potato!”
It puts us on the map, and whoever helps gets a high-five slap!
