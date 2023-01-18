20230110_143052.jpg

Members of the American Farmland Trust convene with the Teton County BoCC and other local ranchers and farmers.

 Teton County Idaho

The State Director for American Farmland Trust (AFT) visited Teton Valley last week to share data, tools, and ideas for farmland preservation in Teton Valley.

In a meeting with the Board of County Commissioners, members of the Planning and Zoning Commission, local farmers and ranchers, and representatives of non-profits involved in farmland preservation.

