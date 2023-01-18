The State Director for American Farmland Trust (AFT) visited Teton Valley last week to share data, tools, and ideas for farmland preservation in Teton Valley.
In a meeting with the Board of County Commissioners, members of the Planning and Zoning Commission, local farmers and ranchers, and representatives of non-profits involved in farmland preservation.
AFT is a national organization that focuses on policies and preservation strategies that help working lands stay in production.
Mr. Anderson was joined by Ellen Yeatman, AFT’s Water Resources Scientist & Agricultural Economist, who has an office in downtown Driggs.
AFT recently conducted an economic resource study modeling three possible pathways for land conversion throughout the state: business as usual, runaway sprawl and better built cities.
These models predict that the projected acres of farmland converted to urban high density or low density residential could be as high as 146,000 or as mitigated as 64,800.
AFT modeling estimates that of the 113,000 acres predicted to convert from farmland if current trends stay the same, 83% would be Idaho’s most productive land.
According to AFT research, importing large-scale “job-bringing” industries like Amazon would not be able to replace the economic benefit of maintaining and protecting existing Idaho farmland.
The Board of County Commissioners has been discussing various ways to help farmers and ranches in our valley stay in business including provisions for Agri-tourism and on farm housing for agricultural employees in the new Land Development Code.
The meeting with AFT was initiated by the BoCC to serve as the kick-off to an Agricultural Advisory Committee that would come up with tools and solutions to our valley’s accelerated loss of farmland due to conversion to low density residential neighborhoods.
Local farmers and ranchers participating in the meeting explained some of the impacts historical decisions have had on farming in Teton County and expressed concern that some efforts to protect farmland may have unintended consequences.
It was agreed that the Agricultural Advisory Committee would need to have several farmers and ranches on it to ensure that any proposed strategies or tools could be fully vetted by the businesses and families that would be impacted before being implemented.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.