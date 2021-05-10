It is with great sadness we are announcing the passing of John Brian McLaren. J.B. passed tragically while kayaking off the coast of Mexico. He is survived by his two brothers, Hunter and Richard McLaren; Goddaughter, Rori Rose McLaren; mother, Teri McLaren; father, Jonathan McLaren; and, his most loved fiancée and soul mate Katy Kopplow. J.B. had three simple things he was most focused on in life: getting home to Katy every night, flying airplanes, and being a good person. He was a master of all three.
J.B.’s deepest passion was for flying. It was his life dream since the age of two and he was living that dream instructing and mentoring flight students every day. He had many other passions including his love for family and friends, small town living, snowmobiling, dirt biking and much more.
J.B. was also a very talented and artistic carpenter—mastering log and timber frame designs. He could fix anything and loved to spin wrenches. He had a lust for life and loved to travel. He experienced going to many places both in the U.S. and abroad.
A celebration of J.B.’s life will be held at The West Side Yard in Victor, Idaho on May 22 at 3:00 p.m. An official “John Brian McLaren Pilot Scholarship Award” non-for-profit fund has been established and the family is requesting funds be sent to www.azfoundation.org/McLaren in lieu of flowers or cards. Family and friends are taking solace in the knowledge that J.B. had only the best of heaven awaiting him in the loving arms of our Lord Jesus Christ. John Brian McLaren 01/20/1996-05/02/2021.