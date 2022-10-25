Driggs wastewater plant 1

The Driggs wastewater treatment facility has a multi-stage activated biological process plant, which uses bacteria to digest the contaminants in wastewater. The city has long been out of compliance with its water discharge permit and has been putting too much ammonia into a small creek that feeds into the Teton River.

 Julia Tellman

DRIGGS - The Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) in the City of Driggs is out of compliance with its National Pollution Discharge Elimination System (NPEDS) permit. The NPEDS permit is issued under the Clean Water Act by the Environmental Protection Agency. As a result of the current facility’s inability to meet the allowed levels of ammonia in treated water discharged from the plant consistently, the judicial branch of the Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of Justice, has filed a lawsuit against the City of Driggs to help bring the plant into compliance.

“Although it seems scary to be sued by the Department of Justice, it's actually an opportunity to receive support and resources from the Federal Government. We want to make sure that any future decisions for our WWTP are the absolute best decisions and that all results create a fully functioning plant for decades to come,” states Mayor August Christensen. “We have a series of meetings planned with the EPA to bring them up to speed on all aspects of our plant,” she adds.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.