TSD 401 held a Saturday morning special meeting dedicated to choosing who will succeed current Superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme.
Megan Christiansen was chosen as Woolstenhulme's successor.
Christiansen has held a position as principal at the Victor and Tetonia Elementary Schools for 7 years, and was a teacher for 17 years at various levels before that.
Woolstenhulme will be stepping down at the end of May.
The original meeting, convened on Thursday night at 9pm, came out of executive session at 12:30 am on Friday without a decision.
The late-adjourned meeting culminated a day of rigorous interviews involving the three superintendent finalists Dr. Leslie Brown, Victor/Tetonia Elementary Principal Christiansen, and Teton Middle School principal Brian Ashton.
Early on Thursday, the TSD School Board held internal interviews with the three candidates, and had a separate session dedicated to meeting and greeting with various TSD staff such as teachers and administration.
Later that evening, the three candidates met and talked with parents and the community at large from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm. Candidates were asked questions that spanned a multitude of issues including special education, communication with the community, the overall health of the district, district finances, teachers' wellbeing, and more.
The School Board then met again at 9pm to go into executive session with the intention to select a candidate. That meeting was ultimately continued to Saturday morning, where they made a decision.
Look for a more detailed report in the next week edition of the Teton Valley News.
