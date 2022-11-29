...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM THURSDAY TO 5 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 18
inches, except 14 to 24 inches on ridge tops and elevations
above passes. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Emigration Summit, Pine Creek Pass, Wayan, Swan Valley,
Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, and Driggs.
* WHEN...From 5 AM Thursday to 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. Wind gusts as high as 45 mph will result in areas of
blowing and drifting snow and dangerous conditions in the
backcountry.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
heading to 511.idaho.gov.
&&
The Teton County Joint Housing Authority has hired Mary Angelita “Angie” Pacheco as its first full-time Executive Director. In this position, Angie will gather the existing and potential resources necessary to help solve the area’s housing shortage.
Angie comes to the position with nearly 40 years of experience in affordable housing and social services, most recently as the Executive Director of Domestic Violence Services of Benton & Franklin Counties in Washington State. She has served in leadership positions in communities large and small, from Inglewood, CA to Rio Arriba County, NM, including several years of experience in Idaho as the Executive Director of the Caldwell Housing Authority.
“We had a long recruitment process to ensure we were finding the right person to address this crisis in a meaningful and lasting way,” said JHA Chair Shawn Hill, “Angie’s experience, skills, drive and warmth exemplified the type of person we need in this role to create meaningful change in Teton Valley.”
Angie will work remotely from Washington until she relocates her family to Teton Valley in May 2023. “I love starting new things, and I am excited to get all the various Housing Authority projects and programs off the ground,” said Pacheco, “I am looking forward to small-town life. Even though I packed away most of mysweatersyears ago, Teton Valley is the type of community I want my family to be in.”
Angie officially startedas Executive Director on November 28, 2022. The position is funded by a generous grant from Thomas Tull’s Teton Ridge Foundation.
