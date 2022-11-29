Shawn Hill

Shawn Hill

 Julia Tellman

The Teton County Joint Housing Authority has hired Mary Angelita “Angie” Pacheco as its first full-time Executive Director. In this position, Angie will gather the existing and potential resources necessary to help solve the area’s housing shortage. 

Angie comes to the position with nearly 40 years of experience in affordable housing and social services, most recently as the Executive Director of Domestic Violence Services of Benton & Franklin Counties in Washington State. She has served in leadership positions in communities large and small, from Inglewood, CA to Rio Arriba County, NM, including several years of experience in Idaho as the Executive Director of the Caldwell Housing Authority.  

