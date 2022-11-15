Screen Shot 2022-11-15 at 5.44.57 PM.png

Sarah Stanley, a Victor resident, was sentenced to 3 years supervised probation in Teton County District Court on November 15th by 7th District Judge Joel Tingey after submitting a guilty plea to felony custodial interference. 

Stanley was far from remorseful, only angry, when given the chance to speak directly prior to Tingey handing down his sentence. 

