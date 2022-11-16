E6873120-E951-4E63-8285-2511A394B566.JPG

Bob Heneage and Mike Whitfield will retain their seats as Teton County Comissioners.

After the final results finally came out on Wednesday, November 9th, Incumbents Bob Heneage and Mike Whitfield overcame challenges from republicans Pete Moyer and John Smaellie.

Heneage ran against Moyer in District 3 and Whitfield against Smaellie in District 2. Heneage had no clue what to expect heading into Election Day.

