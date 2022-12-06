...LIGHT SNOW AND FREEZING FOG WILL CREATE POOR TRAVEL CONDITIONS
THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
We are continuing to see pockets of freezing fog and light snow
creating low visibility and slick roads this afternoon across
portions of the Snake Plain, Teton Valley, and along the Utah
border...especially along I-84 and around Holbrook. Expect light
accumulations of snow and or a light glaze of ice in these areas
throughout the afternoon, along with visibility at times dropping
to around one quarter mile. Slow down and allow for extra time if
you experience these conditions.
Ex-THS football and wrestling coach and physical education teacher Jeffery Wilkes made his first court appearance in Teton County on Tuesday, December 6th in front of District Judge Steven Boyce.
Wilkes was arrested by Bingham county deputies on a Teton County warrant during the very early morning hours of November 18th.
The evening prior, Wilkes was indicted on 2 counts of sexual battery of a minor of a child 16 or 17 years of age by a Teton County grand jury, each charge carrying a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.
Both are felonies under Idaho state statute.
At the arraignment, Wilkes pleaded not guilty. Tuesday's hearing was Wilkes' second arraignment after being initially arraigned in Bingham County.
The case is being heard in 7th District court. Teton County Prosecuting Attorney Bailey Smith will be leading the prosecution.
Wilkes is represented by Curtis R. Smith from the offices of Smith, Woolf, Anderson, & Wilkinson out of Idaho Falls. Wilkes' appearance, originally to be held by zoom, was delayed an hour as his attorney traveled to Teton County.
Wilkes' attorney was late due to scheduling conflict that stemmed from being notified of the Teton County Arraignment just last Friday, and had other commitments in Bonneville County.
Wilkes posted $50,000 after his initial arraignment in Bingham county.
Judge Boyce ordered a four-day trial to commence on May 8th-12th, 2023. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for April 8th.
According to court documents, Wilkes has been living in Afton, WY, while working at a local tree farm since he resigned from his employment at Teton High School.
Also according to the same court documents, a closeley related individual attested to a Teton County Detective's Sergeant Andrew Foster that Wilkes tried to gain employment, and was given an offer of employment, at Thermopolis, WY, before an offer was rescinded as the Teton County investigation into his alleged crimes begun.
Wilkes also tried to gain employment at an unnamed school district in Alaska.
Since his arrest, the State of Idaho has filed no contact orders barring Wilkes from contacting both the victim of Wilkes' alleged crimes, and another individual Wilkes has had a close relationship with.
Those motions were filed by the State on November 17th, granted by District Judge Steven Boyce the same day, and served on November 21st.
The first charge of sexual battery of a minor agaisnt Wilkes was from an incident that occured on 12/01/2017. The second charge stems from an incident that occured on 8/1/2017.
