On Dec. 3 the mayor of Driggs made a pronouncement to city council: Driggs needs to be paying more for law enforcement.
That assertion may seem puzzling on its face because in 2017, the city stopped paying the county $57,000 per year for an “enhanced coverage” contract from the sheriff’s office, claiming that residents were being taxed twice for law enforcement and that the sheriff’s office wasn’t meeting the city’s needs. Instead, Driggs has been squirreling away that money in anticipation of making some changes to its municipal services. After two years without any law enforcement coverage beyond the county standard of service, the city now appears ready to make those changes, although it’s not clear yet whether that means the renegotiation of a county contract or the establishment of a city police department.
In February of 2018, the city council approved funding for a law enforcement study from the Boise State University Idaho Policy Institute. The IPI delivered its report, which cost $10,300, in November of 2018. The report points to misalignment of expectations and political polarization as reasons for the contract termination, then breaks down the cost of several different options, from maintaining status quo to establishing a ten-officer city police department, which would cost nearly a million dollars per year.
While maintaining status quo requires “higher risk tolerance from the city,” the report continues: “Several stakeholders commented that they had not noticed any change in service delivery since the cancellation of the Driggs contract and did not anticipate any major problems due to its absence.” The stakeholders interviewed included Driggs and county residents, government officials, and community members from the school district, airport, and other organizations.
The conclusion of the study provides its final takeaway: “The high cost of alternatives underscores that small communities with limited financial resources are more likely to benefit by working together and overcoming impediments to cooperation.” It recommends that if the city were to enter back into a contract with the county, that there be more explicit terms and expectations.
However, Mayor Hyrum Johnson did not bring the full 36-page report to council. He continued to do his own research to fill in what he called the holes in the study and finally provided council with a scaled down, four-page report just this month. The mayor’s report, available at www.driggsidaho.org/use_images/city_clerk/combined-lawenforcement.pdf, provides the estimated cost for Driggs to have its own police department based on the cost of departments in other Idaho resort cities of equivalent size and based on a model of 1.5 officers per 1,000 residents. The start-up cost for that would be between $50,000 and $100,000 per year, with an eventual annual operating budget of between $250,000 and $300,000.
The short report lays out all the benefits of a police department but none of the drawbacks besides cost. The main advantages, according to the report, are that the city would control training, hiring, and budgeting, that the department would be highly responsive to community concerns, and that it wouldn’t be influenced by the whims of county politics. The difference between a police department and the sheriff’s office, besides jurisdiction, is that the city council and mayor hire and direct police officers, while the elected sheriff oversees county law enforcement.
At last Tuesday’s city council meeting, Teton County Sergeant Kendall Bowser, who has announced that he will run for sheriff in 2020 to replace Sheriff Tony Liford when he retires, made his case for the city to renegotiate a contract with the county. He pointed out that in his experience with other departments, municipal officers struggle with boredom in their “fishbowls” or jurisdictional boundaries, and sometimes transfer to county or state departments to “see more action.” He asked the council members how the city would train officers and whether the city would provide its own dispatch services or contract with the county dispatch center. He said that in rural areas such as this, where the call volume is low, experienced officers and trainers sometimes have to invest up to three years in a new officer because there are fewer learning opportunities.
“It’s not an ego thing, it’s about how to better protect your community,” Bowser said. He noted that the sheriff’s office is now operating with a full staff and so can better serve the entire county. Since September, deputies have kept track of how much time they spend doing routine patrol in each city. Not including time spent at the law enforcement office, or time spent on service calls and school patrols, the officers tallied 106 hours of patrolling in Driggs in November. According to sheriff’s office records, there were 315 calls for service in Driggs city limits in November and officers performed 80 traffic stops in town.
Driggs city attorney Stephen Zollinger, who also serves Rexburg, advocated for a police department or at least dedicated Driggs officers. He said Rexburg’s law enforcement budget is four million dollars per year.
“You’re getting a heightened service and that heightened service is in proximity and volume of available officers,” Zollinger told the city council members. He added that rapid response to domestic violence is the biggest justification of the additional cost. Other cities approach the law enforcement puzzle in other ways; for example, Ashton pays Fremont County for the cost of two officers who are always stationed within Ashton city limits.
Bowser gave one final pitch for the enhanced contract; he stressed that through improved communication, he felt that as the head of the department, he and his team could provide satisfactory service to the city. He agreed to bring more information and specific data about county service to a future meeting.
The current sheriff, whose disagreements with the mayor have been cited as one reason for the contract termination, was less measured with his impression of the proposed small city police department.
“It’s the stupidest thing I’ve ever seen,” Sheriff Liford told the Teton Valley News on Monday. He explained that the budget doesn’t factor in certain costs like dispatch, transport, and jail fees. (Teton County has an agreement with Madison County to house its detainees.) “I find it offensive that he says we’re not providing an acceptable level of service. We’re providing everything except for enforcing city ordinances, and that’s on him, not me.”
Liford also noted that the mayor included fees and fines as a revenue line item, estimating up to $16,000 in revenue by year five of the police department’s existence.
“If he expects revenue generation from traffic tickets, that’s a slippery slope,” he said. “People get tickets from us because they deserve it, not because we’re trying to reach a quota or make up a budget shortfall.” Indeed, some fines even go back to the cities when violations occur within city limits.
The city has taken steps to address some ordinance violations; in October of 2018 Driggs hired a code enforcement officer to take on civil issues mostly pertaining to land use, building, and nuisances. Driggs is also still working on the animal control question, which has been percolating through the county and cities for years.
Even in the 2007 Driggs Comprehensive Plan, approved nearly 15 years ago, one recommended action was to “consider establishing a local police force if county sheriff resources cannot meet city demands.” Because the city is now updating its comprehensive plan, and upcoming public surveys include questions about law enforcement (see page A6 for more information on the comprehensive plan), the city council members decided they wanted a better understanding of their constituents’ wishes before establishing a police department or expending money in other ways. Either way, the city will likely spend more on law enforcement in the future.
“The city is currently under-funding law enforcement, regardless of what approach is utilized,” Mayor Johnson told the Teton Valley News in an email. “And accordingly, the city should begin working toward a meaningful budget amount in coming years. The city would be best served by having a small department — probably initially only a single officer/working chief — but also working closely with the sheriff’s department, whatever that may look like.”
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.