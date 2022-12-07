Driggs’ wastewater treatment plant, the subject of a Department of Justice lawsuit filed in early October, has for the last two months been starting the long journey to get back into compliance.
Officials from the federal DOJ and EPA, as well as the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, have been in direct correspondence with Driggs and its engineer, Forsgren, said Driggs public works director Jay Mazalewski.
“When speaking with the DOJ, they are looking at it from their side,” said Mazalewski. “I am meeting every two weeks with the DOJ, EPA, and Idaho DEQ and our engineers. Every two weeks I have a phone call with them. We’re in constant communications on this project and on this issue.“
The road back into permit compliance started with the much-publicized lawsuit. Driggs is beginning to shift the process into a higher gear after officials discussed and debated what immediate actions to take.
After holding public open houses in the immediate aftermath of the lawsuit’s announcement, officials will be asking area businesses to complete a nonresident, industrial users waste survey to help shape solutions.
“What that does is help the city characterize our influent (incoming) waste stream,” said Mazalewski. “This will be going to everyone but residents, anyone that has non-domestic waste.”
“We’ll be asking them to characterize what they are doing and what their waste might be. That helps the city understand for the next step what our waste is and design the solution,” said Mazalewski.
The cooperation between all of the agencies and parties follows an explicit and extra cautious strategy of “long-term fixes in short-term actions, to make sure our long-term fixes work” according to Mazalewski.
The last thing all of the groups at the table want is another instance of wasted dollars funding a troubled project.
“What they are really doing is wanting to make sure whatever our long-term solution is, works. The last thing anyone wants to have is that we go and spend money on something at the plant and it doesn’t work.”
These steps are in anticipation of the facility’s upcoming and reworked facility plan.
“They have given us some short-term actions that they are looking for us to accomplish while they are reviewing our facility plan and looking forward to our long-term solution,” said Mazalewski.
Besides the survey, which will inform the agencies how to design a renovated, updated, or replacement facility, other developments underway include the crafting of a staffing plan among others.
“One of the other things is that they want to make sure we are adequately staffed, and we’ll come up with a staffing plan,” said Mazalewski. WWTPs and public works departments/agencies are dealing “with the housing crunch and the mass retirement of operators around the nation.”
A less immediate but just as important task will be to, when the winter passes, take a hard look at the WWTPs lagoons and their capacities.
“They want us to look at assessing our lagoons and their storage capacity. That’s our sludge handling facility. They want to know how many more years those lagoons can take sludge before we need to dredge them… But that is a springtime activity,” said Mazalewski.
Meanwhile, the WWTP will be entering the toughest stretch of its operational year, the middle of winter. Past Driggs mayor Hyrum Johnson stated that he “firmly” believes that the issue with the WWTP is temperature related.
Mazalewski agreed, pointing to the incoming waste flow’s temperature as a catalyst.
“Operationally, the weather is always a challenge, but in terms of plant performance, we don’t see issues until typically January. That is really when the cold settles into the ground and that is when our influent temperatures drop,” said Mazalewski.
As the frost settles in, the inflow’s temperature can drop by at least 19 degrees Fahrenheit, or 10 degrees Centigrade.
“In the summer we are seeing temperatures of 15, 16 degrees centigrade. Right now we’re about 10 degrees centigrade, and in the middle of January, late January, and early February, we are seeing temperatures of 5,” said Mazalewski.
The drop in incoming waste’s temperature affects the biology (a special kind of bacteria) responsible for digesting and ‘cleaning’ the waste.
“The biology just doesn’t want to perform at those colder temperatures. At 10 we’re still in a decent biological activity range, but once we start dropping below 10 degrees centigrade, that’s when the biology starts to degrade,” said Mazalewski.
The industrial users’ survey will be mailed to businesses around the time the 12/7 TVN hits newsstands. The Driggs WWTP is and will continue to be a developing story. Look for more coverage in future editions of the TVN.
