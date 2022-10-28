Driggs' wastewater plant discharges water into an unnamed tributary of Woods Creek, which eventually flows into the Teton River. The Department of Justice filed a lawsuit agaisnt the City Of Driggs due to it's wastewater plant failing to comply with it's permit due to a lingering ammonia discharge issue.
Announced on Monday, October 24th, the Department of Justice brought forward a lawsuit against the City of Driggs and its broken wastewater treatment plant. The lawsuit centers around the facility’s National Pollution Discharge Elimination System (NPEDS) permit and the plant’s inability to come into compliance with said permit.
The headline immediately thrust city officials into regional and national spotlights. Mayor August Christensen stated the city knew about the threat of federal litigation “at the beginning of October.” In the press release issued on the 24th, city attorney Sam Angell stated “we’ve known this is coming.”
After the lawsuit was announced numerous city officials including Christensen, Angell, and Public Works Director Jay Mazalewski have met multiple times with Environmental Protection Agency and DOJ officials. As a result of those meetings, Christensen has been relieved to hear the goal of the lawsuit was not to seek punitive damages.
“They have shared with us that their goal is to have our plant come into compliance. That is our goal too,” said Christensen. “Their goal is not to be punitive and fine us so much that we would not be able to build a new plant.
Working with the federal government is an opportunity for the city to make the best possible choice of fixing or building a new plant.”
The next step in the legal process is to continue sharing information and work towards a consent decree, a form of a settlement agreement between the EPA and Driggs to solve the problem. Mazalewski had been working for the “last 5 years” to exhaust all possible solutions to fix the current plant and is currently gathering the necessary paperwork and information needed by the federal authorities.
“We had a productive call with the DOJ and EPA on the technical aspects of our plant. We will have an in-person site visit in the following weeks. They are currently reviewing our draft facility plan” said Christensen.
That plan is expected to come in front of council soon but is not currently on its November 1st city council agenda. The EPA wanted to review the draft facility plan before council first planned to discuss it on October 18th.
“This is something we have been working on for years, and we are continuing to work on this. We are in the middle of the process, and we are staying focused on moving forward in a timely way. We are doing the best-recommended practices by the expert engineers in this field,” said Christensen.
Christensen insists that the ammonia discharge problem is not what outside media is making it out to be.
“It is challenging to know the facts surrounding our WWTP and see how some media outlets spun the story. I am hearing how much it is affecting our community. We are working very hard to continue adding information about this on our website.,” said Christensen.
With a large amount of media attention focused on the Driggs wastewater plant, Christensen is concerned that the issue has become twisted. Instead of knee-jerk reactions, Christensen is hoping that when going through the process people will fully understand the issue and support the city’s efforts to bring the plant into compliance.
She also spoke about the values of transparency and trust in federal experts in the many developments to come.
“I will continue to be transparent, I hope to do a future open house and additional conversations to get them the facts and the information so that we will build a facility that is 100% successful for decades and decades to come. That is our goal,” said Christensen.
The complexity of the problem lies within how ammonia discharge is measured. The amount of ammonia is compared to the size of the total stream or tributary in which the water is discharged.
Even though the amount of residual ammonia in the discharged water is small, the size of the tributary in which the wastewater plant releases the water is also a very small stream, officially named an “unnamed tributary of Woods Creek” according to the NPEDS permit. Ammonia discharge is measured by the processes of manual distillation or gas diffusion along with additional methods approved by the EPA.
During the 10/26 Victor city council meeting Victor Mayor Will Frohlich stated that Victor’s response strategy will be to stay out of the way until they are brought into those conversations.
“This is one of those instances where “we don’t have an answer” is the safest answer for right now. We have been advised to be out of the conversation with the people currently involved. Those conversations, when the time is right, we’ll be brought back into them, but right now we are here to gather information. What is in the newspaper is the information we have.”
