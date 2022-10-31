Driggs wastewater plant 2

Driggs’ wastewater plant discharges water into an unnamed tributary of Woods Creek, which eventually flows into the Teton River. The Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against the City Of Driggs due to its wastewater plant failing to comply with its permit due to an ongoing ammonia discharge issue.

 TVN File Photo/Julia Tellman

Announced on Monday, October 24th, the Department of Justice brought forward a lawsuit against the City of Driggs and its broken wastewater treatment plant. The lawsuit centers around the facility’s National Pollution Discharge Elimination System (NPEDS) permit and the plant’s inability to come into compliance with said permit.

The headline immediately thrust city officials into regional and national spotlights. Mayor August Christensen stated the city knew about the threat of federal litigation “at the beginning of October.” In the press release issued on the 24th, city attorney Sam Angell stated “we’ve known this is coming.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.