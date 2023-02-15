Last Thursday Teton hosted South Fremont at its lone home league dual of the year, and although there were some tough results, the Timberwolves head into their home district tournament set for tomorrow afternoon.
“We had a handful of varsity kids injured and sick and that hurts,” said coach James Fullmer after the dual against South.
Now isn’t the time for these wrestlers to sit back, however, and if there is any chance at wrestling in districts, they will.
“Hopefully we get through this little bug here, get it out of our system, but injury-wise we have some injuries that have been at us all year. Jace Warsinske and Mikey Ball, both of those kids are going to wrestle in districts, we’ve been trying to pick and choose who we wrestle with them because they are injured. We’re going to put it all on the line in districts and state and see how it pans out,” said Fullmer.
Warsinske currently holds an 18-3 record and Ball sits at 18-7. Both have wrestled under 30 matches.
Also of note, Teton’s defending State Champion Max Atchley hasn’t wrestled since December 17th with an upper-body injury. Atchley will not wrestle at Districts or get a chance to repeat as state champion, finishing at 13-0 on the season.
Compare those records to Teton’s win leaders Ryker Fullmer (34-0), Treyton Kllingler (42-1), and Remy Baler (35-10), and you can see how injury and illness have affected their season.
Those records are a sign of things being alright on the healthy side of Teton’s lineup.
“Things are going good for them,” said Fullmer. “Remy didn’t wrestle (against south), he was feeling under the weather, but he’ll be back for districts. He’s wrestling really tough, he just beat a tough Malad kid and pinned him, but the mental part of his game is way up and he’s wrestling awesome. same with Ryker. Ryker is lookin’ good. I don’t see anybody in the state pushing him too much.”
Trey Kllingler’s lone loss came when he was feeling less than 100% and wrestling at 106 lbs, above his usual weight class (98 lbs) to face some tougher competition. Kllingler faced off against South’s Boden Banta in last year’s 98 lb state final.
“Trey, most kids in his weight at State he has beat. There is a kid from Timberlake that is tough, but Trey is wrestling really tough. He got his one loss out at Sugar, but we bumped him up a weight class to wrestle some tougher kids,” said Fullmer. “It was one of those that we probably shouldn’t have done because he wasn’t feeling good either, this sickness has been hammering us, but he’s doing really well. He’ll wrestle at 98 in districts and state.”
Heavyweight Zach Moss will also be a tough out in the postseason, with a possible state matchup being played out against South Fremont’s Conrad Miller.
“Zach Moss has been wrestling awesome, during Tiger-Grizz he beat the number one seeded kid there which is the number two ranked kid in the state right now, behind the South kid. He also beat the Sugar kid who is ranked fourth right now. Zach’s wrestling is really tough,” said Fullmer.
Seeing South Fremont athletes at State will be a common theme.
“There are quite a few of those matchups. At the state tournament, Remy will end up wrestling a South kid, Jace Warsinske will end up wrestling a South kid, and Tucker (Hill) might be wrestling (South’s) Rayden Whitmore somewhere in the bracket. After that it will go to Robbie McCashland and Zach who could see those kids again,” said Fullmer.
Fullmer expects to be sending 10-12 kids to state this year, with the three-day tournament held in Boise on February 23-25th. The three-day tournament is new, and while it may seem that extra time between matches will be nice, it also means that wrestlers will have to make weight 3 days in a row.
THS honored their seniors before facing off against South Fremont, and Louisa Araujo, the first female wrestler in THS history, delivered an impassioned speech to the coaching staff.
“Last night was awesome when you got a good bunch of seniors that are leaving,” said Fullmer, taking in his first Senior night as Head Coach. “If there was someone to read something off last night, it was definitely going to be her. She is the one, she helps kids with homework and she will be missed next year for sure.”
It was never an easy road for Araujo, and for girls wrestling across the state as pioneers of the women’s side of the sport in Idaho. Girls had their first state wrestling tournament last winter.
“I think it’s tough not only being the first girl but just being a girl wrestler right now. There is just lots of pressure, everyone is looking at the girls right now. There are lots of great athletes coming out for girls wrestling. The pressure, there is a lot of it on them to keep wrestling. It is a grind for them for sure,” said Fullmer.
The senior night recognition was a great reminder for the Timberwolves, who could use a night like that to recall why they wrestle in the first place according to Fullmer.
Getting on top of the mental game will ultimately bring joy to the athletes, and the wins will ultimately follow.
“As far as the mental aspect, you just gotta get in a good place to keep having fun,” said Fullmer. “This is when it starts becoming a grind, but you gotta find a way to keep having fun. When you start having fun the wins come with it. Instead of really worrying about stuff too much, we just gotta do what we’ve always done.”
