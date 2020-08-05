This year, the University of Idaho will host a live auction at the Fairgrounds as well as provide an online option for buyers who are at high-risk, who are sick or who cannot send a representative to the Livestock Sale. Buyers may also bid by phone if they are unable to access the online auction.
The live, in-person sale will start at 6 p.m. on Friday under the Pavilion and will be limited to 150 people in attendance and reserved for buyers, 4H participants and seniors. Face masks will be required. Anyone needing more information on the Livestock Sale, please call the Livestock Sale Committee: Aaron Hansen (435) 749-1262 or JR Wood (208) 709-0606 or the Extension Office at (208) 354-2961.
2020 4-H/FFA LIVESTOCK PARTICIPANTS:
Abigail Jacob
Adele Moulton
Adeline Hansen
Beck Jordan
Bowen Jordan
Braeden Furniss
Brinley Wilson
Brixton Jordan
Claire Cisco
Edie Barnes
Eliza Beard
Ezra Hansen
Finley Huston
Garrett Wilson
Gavin Crow
Gracie Huston
Jack Jordan
Jayce Hill
Jaysten Grover
Kaitlyn Hill
Kaycee Cisco
Kendryn Furniss
Kylie Jennings
Landon Barnes
Leo Hillinger
Lily Wilcox
Mason Bebee
Mia Markegard
Paisley Hansen
Payton Hansen
Quinten Meyers
Rylee Myers
Ryley Matkin
Shea Myers
Taylor Beebe
Taytum Jennigs
Tyler Sachse
Weston Barnes
THANK YOU 2019 4-H/FFA Jr. Livestock Buyers
Ace Hardware
Action Excavation
Bank of Commerce
Barbara & Mike Morey
Berry Oil
Big Hole BBQ
Billie Siddoway
Broulim’s
Cal Ranch
Cisco Construction
Claire Hillman
Cooke & Kearsley
Corner Drug
DJ Processing
Donn Larsen
Driggs Stovehouse
Driggs Vet
Fall River Propane
Gary Garrison
Grand Luke & Circle S Vet
Hibbs Construction
High Range Graphics
Ilene Wagner
Intermountain Aquatics
James Click
Katie & Baker Salsbury
Matt’s Custom Meats
NOLS
Peter & Sara McKeller
Teton Valley News
T V Rodeo
Teton Ranch
Teton Valley Living
TV Hospital
Wilkinson Montesano
Wrench it Plumbing