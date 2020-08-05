Livestock sale Teton County

 jeannette boner

This year, the University of Idaho will host a live auction at the Fairgrounds as well as provide an online option for buyers who are at high-risk, who are sick or who cannot send a representative to the Livestock Sale. Buyers may also bid by phone if they are unable to access the online auction.

The live, in-person sale will start at 6 p.m. on Friday under the Pavilion and will be limited to 150 people in attendance and reserved for buyers, 4H participants and seniors. Face masks will be required. Anyone needing more information on the Livestock Sale, please call the Livestock Sale Committee: Aaron Hansen (435) 749-1262 or JR Wood (208) 709-0606 or the Extension Office at (208) 354-2961.

2020 4-H/FFA LIVESTOCK PARTICIPANTS:

THANK YOU 2019 4-H/FFA Jr. Livestock Buyers

