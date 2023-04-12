The City of Driggs is shifting the 7300 ft. runway for safety and noise abatement, NOT lengthening it. A majority vote in November for the ballot initiatives to shorten the runway and to limit the weight of aircraft will waste valuable city and resident resources and will result in decades of costly litigation.

Both ballot initiatives violate over 70 years of legal agreements between the City of Driggs and the Federal Government, called Grant Assurances. The Federal Government bought 453 acres for the City and has paid for over 90% of the airport infrastructure since 1947. The City legally agreed to operate the airport in accordance with federal regulations and safety protocols allowing the airport to be part of the national airport infrastructure. If the City has to violate the long-standing agreement because of the ballot initiatives, it is liable to repay the funding, the current value of the land, and will lose all future federal airport funding.

