...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO 3 PM MDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello,
Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Ashton,
Tetonia, and Driggs.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
The Facts about the Driggs Airport Ballot Initiatives
The City of Driggs is shifting the 7300 ft. runway for safety and noise abatement, NOT lengthening it. A majority vote in November for the ballot initiatives to shorten the runway and to limit the weight of aircraft will waste valuable city and resident resources and will result in decades of costly litigation.
Both ballot initiatives violate over 70 years of legal agreements between the City of Driggs and the Federal Government, called Grant Assurances. The Federal Government bought 453 acres for the City and has paid for over 90% of the airport infrastructure since 1947. The City legally agreed to operate the airport in accordance with federal regulations and safety protocols allowing the airport to be part of the national airport infrastructure. If the City has to violate the long-standing agreement because of the ballot initiatives, it is liable to repay the funding, the current value of the land, and will lose all future federal airport funding.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has paid over $15M to the city since 1991. The value of the 453 acres alone exceeds $15M. The FAA has written official letters to the City stating these points. The FAA also stated in meetings with the City that they will seek maximum legal damages for violations of the agreements.
The airport is financially self-sustaining with federal (90%), state (2.5% to 5%), and self-generated funds (5% to 7.5%). The ballot initiatives change that. In addition, I suspect it was not explained to the residents who signed the ballot initiatives that they clearly violate federal legal agreements making the city liable for over $30M which, after litigation, will most likely be added to property taxes. The people of Driggs will be required to repay that cost. This estimate does not consider the millions of dollars required to shorten and reduce the weight bearing capacity of the runway or the loss of all future federal funding.
Once educated with the facts, it is difficult to imagine that someone would vote “yes” to bankrupt the City of Driggs and its residents. If the ballot initiatives pass in November with a majority, subsequent lawsuits will tie them up for decades and complicate shifting the 7300 ft. runway for safety and noise abatement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.