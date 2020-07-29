Friday, July 31: 9 a.m. 4H shooting sports, location TBA
5:30 p.m. 4H Style Review, closed to the public
Saturday, Aug. 1: 9 a.m. 4H Horse Show, Outdoor Arena.
4 p.m. Working Ranch, Outdoor Arena.
Sunday, Aug. 2: 10 a.m. 4-D Barrel Race, Outdoor Arena. Open Class Barrel Racing: Bring your horse to compete in this event. $5 for time only Barrels and Poles, $25 for open Barrels, $20 for open Poles, $15 for 13 and under barrels. Register and pay at gate. Sponsored by the Basin Barrel Racing Association.
Monday, Aug. 3: 8 a.m. 4H interview and judging, closed to the public.
Wednesday, Aug. 5: 9 a.m. Dog Show, Fairgrounds.
3-7 p.m. 4H, FFA livestock weigh in, closed to the public.
Thursday, Aug. 6: 8 a.m. 4H, FFA swine, sheep and goat shows: The 4-H/FFA swine, sheep and goat show features market and showmanship classes for a variety of classes. Pavillon.
3 p.m. 4H poultry and rabbit shows. The 4-H poultry and rabbit shows features youth competing in poultry and rabbit breed and showmanship classes.
5:30 p.m. 4H, FFA Beef Show. The 4-H/FFA beef show features market and showmanship classes for beef projects.
Friday, Aug. 7: 6-8 p.m. Livestock Sale. The 4-H Livestock Sale offers premium, locally grown meat for purchase at a lively, round-pen auction. Animals raised by local 4-H kids are shown at the fair and the whole animal is sold at the auction to the highest bidder. Buyers who purchase an animal, write a check for the purchase amount at the time of sale and select a local butcher on a sale form. The butcher picks up the animal at the fair and the buyer picks up their packaged meat within 3-4 weeks of the fair. A market floor price is established on the day of the sale and the difference between the floor price and the sale price can be taken as a charitable deduction. Many local businesses and families support the sale and fill their freezers with local, lean, delicious and healthy meat. Animals are hand raised by the 4-H kids and get plenty of exercise and love. They are fed a wholesome grain and protein diet purchased from local feed stores or hand milled by the 4-H kids. Many kids raise multiple animals for many years and save the money earned to help with college expenses. 4-H kids who raise livestock projects learn valuable lessons of responsibility, commitment and follow-through. They are required to keep track of their project records, develop income and expense spreadsheets, demonstrate their livestock knowledge in a group setting, complete a community service project and attend club meetings. Buyer’s who do not wish to take the meat can sell the animal back to the fair on the night of the sale for the floor price and take the charitable deduction. The local food bank and senior center will also take packaged meat as a donation if you don’t have enough room in your freezer for the whole animal.
8p.m. Teton Valley Rodeo. Come support the Friday Night Rodeo Company at their annual fair rodeo. The whole family can get up-close and-personal with the rodeo action, all while drinking in the majestic scenery of the breathtaking peaks of the Tetons, bathed in the rays of a pink, summer sunset.
Saturday, Aug.8: 10 a.m. 4H award pick up, closed to the public.
7p.m. Figure 8 Races and Lawn Mower Races. Figure 8 Race and Lawn Mower Races: This event is open to anyone in the region with an old car and gumption to race. For registration information and rules visit www.tetoncountyfairgrounds.com. Tickets: $10 person or $40/car (8 persons max) Kids 3 and under free.