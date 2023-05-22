The Teton High School athletic year ended last weekend at the Idaho State 3A Track and Field Championships held in Middleton, ID.
Fittingly, the Timberwolves made that last day count.
The girls’ track team returned to Teton Valley as 3A state runners-up by rising above 3rd-place McCall-Donnely by just 3 points. Weiser took home the honors of the top girls’ 3A team in the state.
The girls’ tally was buoyed by a handful of runners-up, kicking off with Clara NyKamp in the 400m.
The ladies 4x100 relay scored 2nd (NyKamp, Jenna Letham, Grace Zogg, and Marin Miller), setting a school record of 51.33, as did the 4x400 relay (Zogg, Letham, NyKamp, and Meg Woodbury), also a school record at 4:13.22.
Cici Martinez took home another silver in the high jump and Letham also took 3rd in the 400 and 800, setting personal records in both events.
While the boys didn’t see quite the level of success, there were still some bright spots on the results sheet.
Sprinter Jack Joyce barely missed out on a podium spot by finishing 4th in the 100m and coming in 5th in the 200m. Joyce also placed 4th in the 400m and Sam Machen took home 3rd in the same race.
Long-distance sophomore sensation Zane Lindquist turned in a personal record time of 4:33.14 1600m, also good for the fastest mile in THS history. Bradley and Ty Brown also scored a 3rd/4th place finish in the High Jump.
Head Track Coach David Joyce, only in his first year at the helm of the track program, considered the weekend a great success even without a title coming back to Driggs.
“Our girls’ team finished runner up, that was a pretty big accomplishment for them considering everything we had to do to get runner up. They had to hit their best marks. Every girl contributed,” said Joyce. “It was pretty amazing that they could all do it at the state level.”
“It was a team effort. It wasn’t like a bunch of individuals out there just trying to run a race to win a race. It was like they were doing it as a unit,” said Joyce. “Everybody knew where we stood and they were trying to get as many team points as possible while still trying to do their best for their event.”
Joyce mentioned that Teton’s top sprinter this year, his son Jack, had it tough on a busy day in the 92-degree heat.
“He didn’t have his best day, but he was the only kid there that qualified for the finals in the 100m, 200m, and 400m. He had a lot more work than a lot of the other athletes. It had an effect on him, especially his 200m. He could have probably gone lower,” said Joyce.
Jumper Ty Brown, amazing all year, had the misfortune of fouling out of the Long Jump, one of Brown’s best events.
“It’s just unpredictable when you’re a jumper,” said Joyce. “It can work out that way. If you look at some of the jumps from other guys, some of them popped off and did great and some of them scratched a few times. We were just off the mark a little bit. There’s nothing you can do about it.”
Joyce is happy to look forward to the future of this team, with a healthy freshman class coming in next season to replace the departing 35 seniors (of well over 120 athletes).
“We got a lot of youngsters and where we’re deficient, we have freshmen turning sophomores next year that will be great in the future,” said Joyce.
Some notable departures include Letham, Sam Machen, Adrian Queazda, Dason Morris, and Jarom Heuseveldt, among others.
Joyce felt himself grow as a coach, characterizing the year as a “huge learning experience”.
“Usually your biggest growth as a head coach comes between year one and year two at a school. The way Idaho operates is a little different than other states, which will allow me to prepare better now. I feel like I could have got a few other relay teams in if I had just known how things shook up and shook out, and now that I know some of that stuff, it’ll let us plan a little bit better strategically before districts so that we can try to get even more kids in next year and have a shot at the whole thing on the boys and the girls side,” said Joyce.
