With a finally melted-out track, Teton High School’s Track and Field team is regaining its stride as the spring athletics season rounds the final corner.
Throughout most of the spring, the Timberwolves have been practicing by running inside Teton High School and traveling to meets that took place in weather more resembling winter than spring.
Case in point; During a meet that occurred on April 19th in Star Valley, runners braved temperatures as high as 19 degrees while running on a track encircled by 3 feet of snow.
Those days are now past though, and Teton has been busy traveling to meets such as the Tiger-Grizz Invitational in Idaho Falls and the BYU invite in Provo, UT.
“It sounds crazy, but the first time you are in the heat and you’re having to run, it can actually hit you pretty hard,” said head coach David Joyce of the Tiger-Grizz meet. “I thought that they handled the heat well. I mean, some of the kids from Marsh Valley had a July tan and I’m still red from the sunburn.”
Just because the weather of Teton’s season has been cool, doesn’t mean that the Timberwolves have not been putting up blazing times.
Junior Jack Joyce put up a 11.26 100m at the Dave Draney invite in Star Valley, good for fourth-best all-time for THS sprinters. Joyce also tied the 200m school record at Tiger-Grizz by running a blistering 22.62
The Girls’ 4x100 relay also set a (non-converted) school record (52.05) at Tiger-Grizz despite running sporadically through the year due to each runner being successful in individual events. Jenna Letham, Grace Zogg, Claria Nycamp, and Marin Miller make up the relay.
Down in Provo, the Boys 4x100 was not to be outdone, however, putting up its own school record of 44.79. Adrian Quezada, Jarom Heuseveldt, Thomas Heuseveldt, and Jack Joyce make up that relay.
THS Junior Ty Brown is perhaps the most prolific performer of this season though, setting school records in the disciplines of long jump (22’.25”) and high jump (6’7”). Brown also holds second place all-time for THS in the triple jump at 42’ 7.5” as a result of a performance last year.
Other athletes that are having a hack of a season include distance specialist Zane Lindquist (800m, 1600m, 3200m), Cecilia Martinez (High Jump), Clara NyKamp (100m, 200m, 4x100, Long Jump), Jenna Letham (100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, misc. relays), and Grace Zogg (100m, 200m, 100m hurdles, 300m hurdles, 4x100 relay).
The Tiger-Grizz and BYU invites, while not providing many placings (Ty Brown did come in second at BYU in the high jump), ramp up the level of competition at a crucial time for athletes.
“It helps because you try to taper and start peaking,” said Joyce. “When you have those higher-competition meets, usually they’re back-to-back days. If you’re going to score points at State, you usually have to make finals from the prelims and then run the next day. The fact that we are having to run back-to-back days is the biggest benefit because you have to keep your body used to racing two days in a row through some of that soreness that you experienced on day two.”
“It’s more like a state meet where you see kind of where your kids are going to fall at a state-level competition, which is which is kind of why we wanted to use Tiger Griz as a prelude to districts and state,” said Joyce. “You’re in heats with somebody that is pushing you. Going into districts, if we can get pushed like that and then carry that over, we’re hoping that we’ll peak at the right time and get as many kids to state as we can.”
While making it to state is an achievement on its own, Joyce expects to see some particularly special stuff from jumper Ty Brown in this year’s postseason.
“Jumping is really finicky. You can’t be a scared jumper, and he’s not. He never shies away from the board or the bar. He went 6’7”, which is the number one jump in 3A. I think he’s sitting number two in the triple jump and I think he’s sitting number one in the long jump. If he has a good day at districts, he can make state in all three and he has the potential to win all three,” said Joyce.
Joyce also praised Brown’s reliability.
“Ty is really consistent,” said Joyce. “He had a stretch where he was over 6’4” around three or four meets in a row (high jump), and then he has been over 20’ at every meet (in long jump). He’s been over 21’ in 3 different meets. He’s been over 41’ in 2 different meets (in the triple jump). He’s starting to put together state-caliber jumps very consistently each week.”
The district meet kicks off tomorrow and runs through Friday at Madison High School in Rexburg.
