6A8F1479-C63F-4481-82DE-97AC47D38D55.JPG

THS’s Coded Summit robotics team stands and celebrates their win with the Millenium Falcons of San Fransisco, CA and Peninsula Robotics of Palo Alto, CA.

 Courtesy Hayley Little

The Teton High School Robotics team, Coded Summit, recently won the FIRST Robotics Idaho Regional championship in Nampa for the first time since 2021.

It is the first time in the team’s 12 year history that Coded Summit has won a regional Robotics comptetition.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.