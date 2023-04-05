The Teton High School Robotics team, Coded Summit, recently won the FIRST Robotics Idaho Regional championship in Nampa for the first time since 2021.
It is the first time in the team’s 12 year history that Coded Summit has won a regional Robotics comptetition.
THS’s team competed in an alliance with team Peninsula Robotics, from Palo Alto, CA, and the Millenium Falcons from San Francisco, CA. Over 50 teams competed, some coming from as far away as China, for a chance to earn a trip to the Houston, TX FIRST championships.
Coded Summit will now have the chance to go to the Houston FIRST World Championship to be held from April 19-22nd, although extensive fundraising was needed to make that posibility come true.
It was not determined by press time if the team had got the needed funds.
Each year presents a different challenge for teams, with FIRST Robotics (the sport’s governing body) issuing a challenge on the first Saturday after the new year. This year’s challenge was for teams to create a robot that could stack traffic cones on posts in groups of 3.
Each match is made up of 165 seconds of competition, beginning with a 15-second autonomous period. The robots are then taken over by human control for the remainder. After the 165 second cone-stacking competition, teams must have their machines climb and balance on a narrow platform.
Teams compete on a field measuring 26 by 54 foot. Each robot weighs near 120 pounds, and frequently runs into each other, making durability a concern during construction. .
Sponsors Mark Hansen, Steve Roth, and Sam Curren help support and assist the team.
