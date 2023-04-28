Jay Pence, Teton Basin District Ranger

Jay Pence, Teton Basin District Ranger

As the snowpack in the lower elevations begin to recede and with summer right around the corner, it is critical to ensure your home and family are prepared in the event of a wildfire.

May 6th is the National Wildfire preparedness day. In support the Teton Basin Community Wildfire Preparedness event is a collaborative effort of local, state and federal firefighting agencies; Teton County Fire and Rescue, Teton County Emergency Management, The Nature Conservancy - Fire Learning Network, the Forest Service and other partners. This event is to encourage residents of Teton Valley in wildfire-prone areas to prepare their homes and families for a wildfire by anticipating changing weather conditions, taking precautions on dry windy days and knowing how to evacuate quickly when asked by emergency responders.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.