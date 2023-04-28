...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Idaho, including the Lost River
Valley, Wood River Foothills, Beaverhead - Lemhi Highlands, Big
Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains, Island Park, Teton Valley,
Bear Lake Valley, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range,
Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Raft
River Region, and Southern Hills/Albion Mountains.
* WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, low-lying fields, and other flood-prone
locations. Localized impacts to some roadways, homes, and
businesses are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Although no significant precipitation is expected, an
extended warming trend over the next several days will
increase snowmelt and risk of flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings or Flood Advisories. Those living in areas prone to
flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
If you observe any flooding, please report your observations to the
National Weather Service in Pocatello via phone, email, or social
media, when it is safe to do so.
&&
As the snowpack in the lower elevations begin to recede and with summer right around the corner, it is critical to ensure your home and family are prepared in the event of a wildfire.
May 6th is the National Wildfire preparedness day. In support the Teton Basin Community Wildfire Preparedness event is a collaborative effort of local, state and federal firefighting agencies; Teton County Fire and Rescue, Teton County Emergency Management, The Nature Conservancy - Fire Learning Network, the Forest Service and other partners. This event is to encourage residents of Teton Valley in wildfire-prone areas to prepare their homes and families for a wildfire by anticipating changing weather conditions, taking precautions on dry windy days and knowing how to evacuate quickly when asked by emergency responders.
“Everyone in Teton Valley is at risk of wildfire near or adjacent to their homes at various times of the year. Many residents want to take steps to increase their fire safety for their homes and outbuildings but are unsure about how to start the process,” said Jay Pence, Teton Basin District Ranger. “They can find the information they need to accomplish wildfire risk reduction projects around their home and within their community May 6, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Teton Basin Ranger District office at 495 South Main in Driggs, Idaho.”
Through this educational activity, residents of Teton Valley can learn more about the importance of wildfire preparedness and planning, defensible space, and how to get a home ignition zone evaluation. Additional activities include a visit from Smokey Bear, wildland fire trucks and free hotdogs and hamburgers, while they last.
Here are some actions residents can take to reduce the risk of home and property becoming fuel for a wildfire:
• Clear brush and grass away from homes
• Clear needles, leaves and other debris from roofs, gutters, porches, and decks.
• Remove all flammable outdoor items from decks and porches (cushions, door mats, and portable propane tanks).
• Firewood piles can ignite from wildfire embers and then ignite your home. Keep piles at least 30 feet away from buildings.
