On Sunday afternoon, March 5, Teton County Search & Rescue deployed a helicopter and team of volunteers to help rescue a snowmobiler who’d become injured and partially buried after a cornice fall triggered an avalanche in the Salt River Range outside of Afton, Wyo. The accident happened after the snowmobiler, a local man from Thayne, had accessed a steep ridge line up Dry Creek with some friends. The man was about 20 feet from the edge of the cornice on his snowmobile when it broke beneath him, sending him down into another drainage known as Swift Creek.

During the approximate 1,200-foot fall and avalanche over multiple cliffs he managed to deploy his avalanche airbag. He ended up buried up to his shoulders, with his head out of the snow, at the bottom of numerous cliff bands. The man’s snowmobile was nearby, also partially buried. The man was equipped with a hand-held BCA radio and was able to communicate with his partners still on the ridge. Due to the steep and unforgiving terrain, the group was not able to find a way down the ridge to get to him. The group called 911, which alerted Star Valley Search & Rescue in nearby Afton.

