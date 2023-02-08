In a stark contrast to last winter, we’ve had another quiet month here at Teton County Idaho Search and Rescue. We’ve been focused on training, preparedness, and fundraising since we haven’t had any calls for help this month.
It’s full-on avalanche season here in the Tetons, so we’ll continue to integrate snow safety and companion rescue elements into our training for the next few months. For our January training, we trained on motorized travel and rescue, as well as refreshing our emergency management protocol. This framework allows us to stay organized, and establish chains of command when responding to complex rescues with multiple agencies involved.
This month we participated in K9 and handler training with Air Idaho. Air Idaho is a huge resource to our team, and many other organizations in the area, so it’s critical that we keep our search dogs and their handlers up to date on Air Idaho protocols so that we can work with them to perform helicopter rescues.
As we continue to expand our K9 search program, we’d really appreciate any donations of old wool items. We use old wool clothing as scent articles to help train our dogs to locate lost humans in a variety of environments, and there’s a shortage of second-hand wool right now. So any donations of wool clothing would be appreciated. They can be dropped off, during business hours at Summit Self Storage at 535 Peak View Estates road between Driggs and Victor.
We also held our Backcountry Basecamp fundraiser at Grand Targhee Resort with Backcountry Magazine.
Thanks so much to everyone who stopped by, entered our raffle, or donated. We really appreciate the community’s support, and this partnership with Backcountry Magazine.
We’ll be holding our winter fundraiser, on February 25th this year, at Moose Creek Ranch. This is one of our biggest fundraising opportunities, so please reach out via our website if you’re interested in sponsoring the event, or attending.
We have started on four sessions of avalanche awareness assemblies at Teton High School, introducing each grade level to the Know Before You Go concept of avy awareness. This is: Get the Forecast. Get the Gear. Get the Training. Get the Picture. Our thanks to the school administrators for allowing us to help raise avalanche awareness here in the Valley!
Finally, we’re excited to welcome two new foundation members, Matt Bahr, and Caroline LaRosa. They bring a lot of talent to our foundation, and we’re thankful to have them on board. We’re thankful for the community response, and all the excellent candidates who applied.
January by the Numbers:
296 volunteer hours from TCISAR Team Members
For more information about TCISAR, or to donate, please visit: www.tcisar.org
TCISAR’s January Tip:
With their latest update, Apple has included “Crash Detection” in many of their phones. On the surface, this seems like a useful technology, it automatically calls 911 if your phone detects an impact similar to a car crash. However, in practice, we’ve found that it’s very easy to trigger this feature while skiing normally, without crashing or suffering any injury. This leads to a high volume of false 911 calls that distract dispatchers and obscure actual emergencies. So, if you have an iphone, please consider turning off Crash Detection any time you’re recreating.
