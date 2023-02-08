In a stark contrast to last winter, we’ve had another quiet month here at Teton County Idaho Search and Rescue. We’ve been focused on training, preparedness, and fundraising since we haven’t had any calls for help this month.

It’s full-on avalanche season here in the Tetons, so we’ll continue to integrate snow safety and companion rescue elements into our training for the next few months. For our January training, we trained on motorized travel and rescue, as well as refreshing our emergency management protocol. This framework allows us to stay organized, and establish chains of command when responding to complex rescues with multiple agencies involved.

