Alta’s Garth Kaufman piloted himself and his Ski-Doo MXZ RS 600 to a 600 stock-class first-place win in a grueling iteration of the Jackson Hole World Championship Hillclimb, held at Jackson’s Snow King Resort.
The Jackson race brings a whole host of competitors from not only around the region but around the continent. Races start with qualifying on Thursday, with further qualifying and class championships decided Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
Kaufman’s first qualifiers were held on Friday, taking the first overall spots in both 600 stock and 600 improved. The qualifiers ran up to the first cat track (snow groomer road) on Snow King’s Exhibition ski run, under the newly-installed gondola.
Kaufman put up times of 50.82 in the 600 improved and 52.07 in 600 stock during qualifying. As Kaufman would go on to attest, you can’t get to the finals without qualifying.
“I raced that snowmobile because it works good for qualifying,” said Kaufman. “That’s the thing about Jackson is most of the (Rocky Mountain States Hillclimb Association) races, they take 12, to the finals and Jackson, because there’s limited time to get through the day, they only take five qualifiers out of that class. It’s important to even just make it through qualifying to get to the final.
Choosing which sled, and how to set it up, is an important decision to make ahead of the qualifying stage.
“It’s a bit of a gamble,” said Kaufman. “Qualifying and running the whole hill is so wildly different that you’re kind of giving up something, somewhere, to gain somewhere else.”
The next step for Kaufman was translating that qualifying success into the finals.
“It carried on,” said Kaufman.
Traction wasn’t as big a question in this year’s race as in prior years, with plenty of fresh snow giving riders the difficulties of high track trenches and headwalls to maneuver through.
“The other times that hill is challenging it’s usually due to slick conditions. We get what they call the rock garden and (in past years) it’s just a bit sheer rock face and it’s hard to get traction,” said Kaufman. “Obviously, we had so much snow and it wasn’t super icy or frozen, so that makes deep trenches and high walls. The challenge was the big head walls and trenches you run into rather than slick surface conditions.”
Still, Kaufman geared up by refreshing the screws on his sled’s track, which is normal for Jackson.
“I didn’t make any big changes for that one,” said Kaufman. “Generally, for that race, it’s really important to have new screws and a lot of them in the track, you know, to hook up on the rocks and stuff. That’s how I prepared, but not different than I would normally for Jackson.”
Kaufman insisted that the biggest challenge with that race is on the mental side, and preparing to go up that size of a slope is definitely a daunting task.
“The intensity to attack the course with is extremely demanding, you had to be really going for it. It was a really fast course on Sunday. You’re going really high speeds into a rut or a trench or a headwall and so you have to be mentally prepared to pick the right line and not make a mistake, especially when you’re going into something. It’s such a fast pace and it can go bad really quickly,” said Kaufman.
And go bad, it did, but not for Kaufman.
Kaufman ended up being only one of two races to finish the course in 600 stock, the other being Rigby, ID’s Dylan Boyce. Kaufman put up a time of 1:52.74, almost 20 seconds ahead of Boyce.
Kaufman however fell just short (2.5 seconds) of Gallatin Gateway, MT’s Taylor Lindy in 600 improved, getting to the top of the run in 1:35.6.
Kaufman’s stock win was the first world championships win he has taken on a Ski-Doo after switching from Arctic Cat, which he raced on for over a decade competing in both snocross and, part of the time, hillclimbs. Kaufman started full hillclimb seasons in 2015.
“Last year was my first year on a Ski-Doo, so I was still kind of getting things figured out and getting comfortable on them. Now I feel like I’m there with my setup and liking it. That was probably the biggest difference from last year to this year, and I guess the conditions too,” said Kaufman
Kaufman’s last win was in 2021, on an Arctic Cat in the 600 modified class. In this year’s RMSHA season, with 3 races to go, Kaufman currently sits in 2nd place behind Lolo MT’s Dylan Hart and is in 5th place in the 600 modified class.
Entries into the World Championship Hillclimb are traditionally earned through RMSHA, with some entries given to manufacturers to send other professional riders.
One recent change though for Kaufman is that he has been taking more time to ride his sled, and not just race it. That has had a myriad of benefits.
“The thing that is different from past years is now I have a backcountry sled that I can just go ride in the mountains. On Mod Day (Sunday) when the hill was so challenging and so technical, those skills definitely transferred over,” said Kaufman. “Having a sled to ride in the backcountry was important. I’ve usually just had race sleds and hardly ever did any riding. I would just do a little testing and racing and that was it.”
Chief among those benefits however is a renewed passion for the sport, experiencing it as a leisure rather than a competition.
“Instead of it just feeling somewhat like work, it’s definitely even more enjoyable. It’s just a blast,” said Kaufman
Kaufman considers himself (very) lucky to be based in a special place to do it.
“A lot of other people that race have to travel for an hour to two hours to be able to get anywhere to even ride,” said Kaufman. “We are very spoiled to be able to live where we don’t even load up my sled to go riding… I just ride from my house.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.