#48 Garth Kaufman piloted his Ski-Doo MXZ RS 600 to a 600 stock win and a 600 improved second place at the 2023 Jackson Hole World Championship Hillclimb.

Alta’s Garth Kaufman piloted himself and his Ski-Doo MXZ RS 600 to a 600 stock-class first-place win in a grueling iteration of the Jackson Hole World Championship Hillclimb, held at Jackson’s Snow King Resort.

The Jackson race brings a whole host of competitors from not only around the region but around the continent. Races start with qualifying on Thursday, with further qualifying and class championships decided Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

