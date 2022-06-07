The Teton Valley Cutthroats’ Austin Vanskike, scorer of last season’s state championship-winning goal, will forgo his senior year in Teton Valley to play for the Bridgewater Bandits junior hockey program located just south of Boston, MA.
The talented junior, who was the Cutties’ MVP of the state championship game, will be taking his first steps up the grueling junior hockey ladder.
Bridgewater plays in the USPHL, which has helped provide more than 2,000 players with college commitments in its eight-year history. The league is currently not sanctioned through USA Hockey but sits just below the top-level USHL and mid-tier NAHL leagues.
The Bandits recruited Vanskike through an online recruiting system, and after subsequent online and over-the-phone interviews, offered one of the last two spots on the roster to the junior from Victor.
“I was pretty excited for sure,” said Vanskike. “I just felt like it was a great opportunity and I didn’t have long to take it before they offered it to another person so I decided to go for it.”
As much as traveling was necessary for the Cutthroats, Vanskike’s offseason AA teams added even more miles. Vanskike’s mother Kristen Woodward talked of how far they have traveled to garner exposure for Austin.
“We just got back from playing in Las Vegas, and a couple of weeks ago we were in Vancouver, BC for a showcase event, talking with recruiters and coaches on various teams,” said Woodward.
Vanskike has been playing with two different programs in the offseason, one based over Teton Pass in Jackson, and the other based in San Antonio, TX.
“I think I just realized that if I could do pretty good in those I wanted to play a higher level of hockey,” said Vanskike.
He is excited to bring his shot and his hockey IQ to the Bandits, while also savoring the challenge that an increase in speed and physicality will provide.
“I’m excited to bring my shot, it’s one of my better aspects, and my game sense, passing wise and stuff. One of the challenges I think is definitely going to be the faster pace of play out there. I think I’ll definitely see a lot more physicality because I’ll be playing with kids 16 to 20 years old,” said Vanskike.
One of the most important aspects that Vanskike was sold on will be the exposure to other junior teams and college programs.
“It will be cool because there are college scouts at every game you play out there and it will be a lot easier to attract attention than out here,” said Vanskike.
Although the Cutthroats, as part of the Teton Valley Foundation’s Kotler Ice Arena program, are rapidly developing a certain hockey culture within Teton Valley, it cannot compete with a highly-populated market that supports an NHL team (the Boston Bruins) and a multitude of NCAA Division I and Division III programs.
“It’s really hard to get exposure out here and it will be nice to get more exposure to college and more junior teams,” said Vanskike.
“I think I’m definitely ready to take the next step, I feel like I have kind of outgrown playing in Idaho. I’ve been going to a bunch of camps outside of Idaho, and I feel like I’m ready to branch out more,” Vanskike continued.
Woodward also attested to the location being a factor in the decision to sign.
“It just fit with everything that we needed. The location and the exposure that he’ll get by playing in Boston just made it a good fit,” said Woodward.
The senior-to-be will still be finishing high school through THS next year, through virtual classes.
“That will make it a little easier than trying to start a new school his senior year,” said Woodward. “The Bridgewater team has study sessions and groups so that it’ll be supportive in that way even though I’m not there.”
The Cutthroats, and Teton Valley, will be missed by both Vanskike and Woodward. While not completely sure yet, Woodward is hoping to join Austin out east. The family also has relatives that live just a few hours away from Bridgewater.
Woodward admitted to being a little intimidated by the opportunity when considering sending a 17-year-old across the country.
“He’s 16 right now and turning 17 this summer so it is a little scary to let your barely 17-year-old move across the country alone, but we are open to the billet family idea. This all happened really fast in the last few days so we are trying to sort out our options and figure out what the best is for everybody. I also love seeing him play, and it will be hard not to go to every game. I think I went to almost every single one of his games the last few years, so that’s another draw to move out there. If we don’t make it out there my mom and sister are out there to support him,” said Woodward.
Woodward was sure to finish by giving credit to the Cutthroats program and felt bittersweet about the move.
“The Cutthroat community is a really tight-knit group and it’s been so much fun getting to know the parents and all go to the games together. I’m definitely going to miss that community they have been so supportive of us and over the years have really allowed him to grow into the strong player that he is. He’s always been a strong person and that support of team and community, friends, and coaches has been really great,” said Woodward.