It was a tough loss for Teton in front of a packed Homecoming crowd last Friday as they fell to Sugar-Salem 42-0 in their first conference game of the season. Teton is 3-4 this season. The team will take the week off from competition this week and will face South Fremont at home on Friday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m.
Sugar quarterback Tanner Harris hit McKay Schulthies on a 19-yard pass for the first touchdown of the game with a little over four minutes on the clock. Sugar scored again when Harris hit Hadley Miller for a 31-yard touchdown with 21 seconds in the first quarter.
The Diggers didn’t score in the second quarter but scored three times in the third quarter. Browning Bennion two in from 10 and 15 yards out then Sam Parkinson ran one in from seven yards out.
Bennion also scored a defensive touchdown with 44 seconds left in the game when he intercepted Teton quarterback Dusty Hess and returned it 30 yards for the score.
Sugar outgained Teton 226 to 150.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.