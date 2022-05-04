After three meets in three days, the Teton High School golf team is back in action amid typical eastern Idaho spring weather.
While local courses have been either soppy with April showers or too windy to put a decent round together, the Timberwolves have been practicing indoors and getting out while they can.
To aid in those early season practices, THS acquired two simulators over the offseason which proved to be invaluable to Coach Dan Romano.
“Since we’re not able to get outside early it’s a great thing to see what ball flights are doing while working with kids to get them to be hitting the ball flights they want and we want, then transferring that into the main gym and continuing the swing,” said Romano.
Varsity competed on both April 26 and 28, with a junior varsity meet taking place on the 27th. The first varsity meet was held at the Fremont County Golf Course near St. Anthony, where the boys shot second against South Fremont and Sugar.
“Our boys didn’t really play their best, none were happy with how they played out there, they just struggled for whatever reason. They get in their own head up there (at that course),” said Romano.
The girls finished first by default as neither Sugar-Salem nor South Fremont has the numbers for a four-golfer scorecard.
Both district opponents, unfortunately, could not send a JV team to Teton Links on the 27th either, but Romano and fellow coach Megan Bybee made the most of it, turning the home meet into a competitive practice.
“It was great in a lot of senses, as it provided a tournament feel for a lot of kids who in the next few years may be getting into varsity roles. It was a good experience and for the kids who may not have went to a golf tournament it was eye-opening in a lot of ways,” said Romano.
The success of the Teton-only meet has inspired both coaches to take a new look at how the team can prepare for meets and tournaments in the early part of the season next year.
“The more we talked about it, me and Megan, we need to do something like this before we start our tournament season when we have those two or three weeks of practice,” said Romano. “Even if it means pulling money and going to Idaho Falls or even Pocatello and treating it just like a competitive practice that is like a tournament, with just us.”
Varsity went to Blackfoot on April 28, where both Teton teams finished in the top five of a 13-team field. Romano saw some great improvement from the girls’ team in particular, on average shooting 10 strokes lower than on Tuesday while earning a fifth placed finish.
“All of the girls were pleased. They said ‘hey, I was swinging well, I was hitting the ball well,’ there were only a few mistakes here and there that we’re going to work on this week,” said Romano.
The boys finished in second, quite an achievement considering they hadn’t had a meet until two days prior. Romano credited that to consistent shooting through the team.
“I think it was nice for our kids, the thing that really helped us was our low score was 82 and our high score was 93. We were all pretty packed together and there weren’t many outliers,” said Romano.
They shot much better than both South and Sugar in Blackfoot, a great sign looking ahead as districts take place less than a week away.
“One nice thing was that we really crushed the other two teams in our district, both boys and girls, so that bodes well for the 9th and district golf. I was pretty pumped about that and it bodes well moving forward,” said Romano.
One thing that has been new is the sheer number of kids that are wanting to play for Teton.
“It’s a good problem to have. It’s way better than the alternative. With the numbers we have there are a lot of aspects that are fantastic,” said Romano.
Turnout for golf has been growing rapidly; Romano expects that next year might be the first in which the team will have to make some cuts.
“It will be a really hard decision to make if we ever do have to make cuts on the golf team. I don’t want a student to ever not come out for golf because they don’t think they’re good enough. I don’t like the message it sends,” he said. “I get that it is a competitive sport, but that’s not the entire reason that we have kids do it. There are other lessons kids learn from being on the varsity golf team or the JV golf team, there are a lot of life skills and interacting with other people that are doing it.”