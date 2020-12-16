Teton High head wrestling coach Jeff Wilkes is grateful that his team has been able to have a season so far, and he knows the student athletes feel even more strongly about it.
“Some of these kids wouldn’t even be in school anymore if it weren’t for sports,” Wilkes told the Teton Valley News last week. “It keeps them motivated.”
The same goes for the parents, many of whom are avowed super-fans. The wrestling team has developed some workarounds for the 10-spectator limit imposed at the high school gymnasium by using volunteer parents and family members to help broadcast the matches, keep stats, and work as trainers.
“It means they’re able to assist while also watching their son or daughter compete,” Wilkes said. “Everyone is working together to make it happen.”
The team is young this year; led by five seniors, one of whom is out for the season on a torn ACL, and only seven juniors, the 20-plus freshmen and sophomores have a lot to live up to.
“Even though they’re young, they have quite a bit of experience, they’ve been wrestling their whole lives,” Wilkes said.
New this year, Teton has three female wrestlers joining the ranks. Next season girls’ wrestling will be a sanctioned sport in Idaho with its own state championship, but for now the girls match up against other wrestlers in their weight class regardless of gender.
“It’s been good for us, finding new and effective ways of teaching and coaching that works for them,” Wilkes said.
With a few duals and tournaments behind it, the team is beginning to mesh. Teton’s biggest challenge is its district opponents—Sugar-Salem is a perennial state champion in wrestling and was only toppled at the state meet in February by the other team in the Mountain Rivers Conference, South Fremont.
Teton’s first major match-up against other teams in the area was at the Mike Leck Duals at North Fremont on Dec. 4 and 5, and the team beat out most of its opponents, including Sugar, only falling to Ririe and South Fremont.
“That was a good measuring stick for now, to know that we can compete with them,” Wilkes said. “We’re looking forward to the season, we know our wrestlers can do it, they just have to believe in themselves. That’s always the first goal. That, and grow throughout the season, and putting it all together when you’re dealing with injuries or grades. Or COVID.”
Last week Teton beat Challis, Skyline, and Hillcrest in a series of duals. Teton’s last event of 2020 is the HCC Duals at Bonneville High on Dec. 18 and 19, then the wrestlers will return from the winter break with a tournament in Buhl in January.
