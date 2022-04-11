...Light Rain and Snow Possible Along With Strong Winds...
Rain and snow will continue into this afternoon and early evening.
Snow levels will drop to valley floors with a cold front in the
next few hours. Lower elevations should see generally less than 1
inch, with locally higher amounts on benches. With the cold
front, strong winds gusting to near 50 mph may produce near
whiteout conditions and a brief burst of heavier snow. Snow
showers and gusty winds will persist overnight.
Sophomore Emma Berry takes a swing at Wednesday’s game. While Teton didn’t net a win against Snake River, Coach Angie Kincaid says the girls are finding their rhythm and playing as a cohesive unit.
Even though half the softball season has already passed, the Lady Timberwolves only started practicing outside last Thursday; spring sports always pose a challenge for athletes in this valley when they’re facing off against teams from milder climes.
“It’s definitely a different feel, between balls bouncing in the gym and hitting dirt,” Coach Angie Kincaid said. “My poor outfielders barely get any practice when they’re inside.”
The extremely young softball team is learning the ropes, she said. With zero upperclassmen, Kincaid didn’t even name a team captain at the beginning of the year. Instead, she let leadership form organically among the girls.
“They have not disappointed,” she said. “They all know how to step up, communicate, do what they need to do.”
On top of youth and in some cases inexperience, the ‘Wolves have also been battling injuries and absences. Kincaid said they have yet to play with a full roster. Undeterred, the team been setting individual goals as well as team goals and focusing on hitting those.
“We have been doing a lot of reconfiguration and working out the kinks to account for missing players,” she said.
That includes bringing girls up from junior varsity or putting them in new positions, with help from Coach Brent Douglass and Pitching Coach Emma Steiner. The players have handled it with aplomb, fortunately.
“Hands down, our biggest strength is that they’re in sync, having fun, loving playing as a team, they’re really supportive of each other and have hit a good rhythm,” Kincaid said. “Basically, they’re a coach’s dream team.”
Teton played its first conference game on April 12 against Sugar-Salem after the press deadline. Kincaid said that while both Sugar and South Fremont have good ball programs, she’s confident that once Teton puts all the pieces in place it can be a contender.
“We just need to be firing on all cylinders. We have great defense and great batting, they just need to both happen in the same game.”
Teton’s next home game is on Monday, April 18 against Ririe at 4 p.m. Kincaid encouraged everyone to come enjoy the sport.
“It brings so much extra energy to have a lot of fans out there,” she said. “The girls really thrive off a supportive crowd.”