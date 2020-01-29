Teton High teamwork pays off
THS senior Waklee Kunz has reached a milestone that few high school basketball players attain – scoring more than 1,000 points during her varsity hoops career. But that wouldn’t have been possible without the strong support of the entire Teton team, especially the other four seniors, said head coach Shon Kunz.
“This group of five is a great group of girls,” he said. “People don’t score one thousand points unless they are playing on a really good team and have a lot of support from every position.”
Four of the seniors have been the high-point scorer in at least one game this year, he noted.
“That says a lot about their teamwork. And they’re students first; they’re leaders of the school, they’re involved in student government, and they have a high average GPA.”
Rather than choosing co-captains, all five seniors are sharing the leadership role – Annalea Brown, Cambrie Streit, Aspen Lasson, Abigail Thomas, and Waklee.
Waklee has played in 91 varsity games at THS and started in 88 of them. With 1,006 total points scored so far, that’s an average of 11 points per game.
She broke the 1K mark happened during a win against South Fremont on Saturday, Jan. 25.
Teton, currently ranked 4th in both state polls, plays a critical home game this Wednesday night (January 29); varsity tip-off is at 7 p.m. If THS beats Sugar, there will be a coin toss to see who gets the bye in the first round in District 6 play, which start next week. If Teton loses to Sugar, they’ll face South Fremont at 7 pm on Monday night at Madison High.
“Districts will be a fight,” coach Kunz said. “It always is.”
The top two teams from District 6 will go to state; however, the 2nd place team must win two more play-in games in Fruitland next weekend to be in the tournament’s main bracket. The 2020 Girls Real Dairy Shootout is Feb. 20-22, with 3A action taking place at Middleton High School.
