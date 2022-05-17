The Teton Timberwolves will be represented by six athletes at next weekend’s Idaho State Track and Field meet in Middleton, near Boise, on May 20 and 21.
Siblings Kinley and Tyson Brown are arguably the best chances for Teton to bring home a championship. Kinley, a senior, will be competing in four events (100m hurdles, 300 hurdles, triple jump, long jump) and Tyson, a sophomore, in two (triple jump, long jump).
Juniors Grace Zogg will be running in three events (100m, 200m, and 100m hurdles), Jenna Letham in one (400m), Sam Machen in one (200m), and senior CG Woiwode in one (800m) will all be shooting for a podium come the weekend.
Teton Coach Mindy Kaufman spoke about the adversity faced at a very windy Thunder Ridge track at the district championship meet in Idaho Falls last week.
“Wind is really difficult for track because it changes the dynamic of the race. It goes from who can just hands-down run the fastest and who has the most endurance or technique to being more tactical and waiting for the right moment and the right opportunity,” said Kaufman.
The wind speed reached into the 40s, according to Kaufman.
“It can be draining being out in the wind for eight hours. It dehydrates you and makes you more fatigued going into your events knowing you have to run multiple events where you just come around that last bend and hit a wall,” Kaufman continued.
That made Kaufman even more proud of how all of her athletes competed, not just the state qualifiers.
“We had great performances, not to discredit that. They absolutely came out and ran their very best and they did excellent,” said Kaufman.
The Brown siblings stood out to Kaufman, who sees two very different approaches in each.
“I think they are two very different athletes, it is funny how different Kinley and Tyson are as far as their approach. Kinley puts a lot of pressure on herself, you’d never know it, you could never tell how nervous she is. She does have an air of confidence around her but I do know she puts a ton of pressure on herself,” said Kaufman.
“Tyson is a mechanic. He just makes those micro-adjustments and knows his weaknesses as well as his strengths and has been looking to improve on his weaknesses which is really just speed for him. He has beautiful form and technique on the jumps,” Kaufman said.
What is similar about the siblings is their ambitions to not only make it to state but perform well there.
“It’s pretty incredible to find athletes that are that naturally gifted,” said Kaufman. “For them, it’s not just getting to state, it’s how well they want to perform at state. They are looking toward state championships at multiple events.”
The district meet came after two weeks of seeing some bigger programs at bigger meets, which set up the team well for the state qualifiers.
“We had two really great opportunities at the Tiger-Grizz meet and the Provo meet for athletes to compete against really big programs and successful programs and see how we match up with teams outside of our district and our state, just because we are in such a competitive district,” said Kaufman.
“It was good for us to be on a different stage and see how we transfer that way. I think we came into districts with a lot of confidence, which was awesome,” she continued.
Even as six Timberwolves will be going to state, there are others that just barely missed out. In some cases, just by a fraction of an inch. The Teton women’s 4x100 relay came down to a photo-finish with South Fremont, clocking identical times of 53.15.
“It was a tie finish which came down to coaches from other schools having to look at the picture. They ultimately did not have us as the team that won it. It was a millimeter of an inch, and it almost came down to a coin toss,” said Kaufman.
The high level of inter-district competitiveness is something for Teton and Kaufman to savor, not shy away from at the end of the day. She pointed towards Sugar-Salem as a program she hopes to emulate.
“Sugar is an incredible program and I admire Coach Hill. The work he has done with the program over the last 20 years of his coaching, I know that we have the same ability to build our program. To see that program close to us that can have that success helps us have a standard and have a template to work off of.”