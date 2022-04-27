After the first three meets of the season, the Teton High School Track and Field team is running along with the wind at their back.
Coach Mindy Kaufman has attested, despite some April snows, that the season has been “fairly smooth sailing this year.”
A couple of standouts on the team so far are Tyson and Kinley Brown, although Kaufman stressed that the team is doing very well on the whole.
Tyson Brown has already gained some podiums this year in the jumping events, with second places at the Sugar-Salem Invitational in the triple jump (40’ 5.25”) and high jump (6’ 2”), and also set a personal record in a fourth place effort (19’ 9.75”) in the long jump.
Kinley Brown scored a first place finish (34’ 4.5”) in the triple jump at the Sugar-Salem Invitational, along with a second place showing in the long jump (15’ 10”), and a fourth in the high jump (4’ 10”).
“Tyson and Kinley have everything you need to succeed in Track and Field,” said Kaufman. “They have speed, power, coordination, and above all a competitive edge. Tyson is cool as a cucumber during his competitions, and is really competing against his own PRs at most meets.”
“As for Kinley, she has talent matched with finesse. In her jumping events she is able to make the micro-adjustments needed to pull ahead of her competitors, and doing multiple jumping events is very tiring, especially when you are making it to the final rounds in all three jumps. Kinley was one of the fittest athletes coming into the season, and it is really paying off for her,” continued Kaufman.
Also excelling are the relay teams, with the women’s team of Sienna Stevens, Grace Zogg, Kinley Brown, and Jenna Letham, who opened their season at Kimberly with a first place time of 2:03:951 in the SMR 100-100-200-400 relay. They bested that time at Sugar by going sub-two minutes (1:58:66), although they came in fifth at that race.
On the men’s relay side, the Timberwolves’ team of CG Woiwode, Noah Machen, Sam Machen, and Lief Russon scored a second place finish (3:45:29) at Sugar in the SMR 200-200-400-800 race.
“We started this season with very focused and determined energy. There are many returning veterans, and our athletes who are new to the sport have been very coachable and enthusiastic,” said Kaufman.
Teton and Kaufman find themselves in a very competitive and challenging Mountain Rivers conference once again.
“We always have a competitive district. Sugar and South both have strong programs, so unfortunately teams and athletes are inevitably left home even when they truly are state-caliber athletes,” said Kaufman. “It is what it is, and we just need to figure out what we can do to our best ability as coaches and athletes to set ourselves up for success.”
Kaufman considered herself “lucky” to have fellow coaches Elio Radovitch, Ariel Bencomo, and Mike Parri excelling with their groups, which has enabled her to focus more time on distance athletes.
The biggest challenges have come, as one would expect, from the skies above. The wintry weather seen from April 10th onwards canceled the Cardinal Open meet at Soda Springs.
“It is hard for the kids to know what to expect and what conditions to plan for when the weather is so influx. It is also hard as coaches when you are trying to land a workout on the right day within a critical building week, and the weather becomes the focal point,” said Kaufman.
It is par for the course for eastern Idaho, however, and enables the team to not be caught off-guard for inevitable bad weather during at least one meet this spring.
“We try to approach it with a good mindset and frame it as just another layer of preparation as we will likely compete in bad weather at some point in the season,” said Kaufman.
Like all THS spring sports, the season will be at a close before many know it as the Idaho State Track and Field Championships are less than a month away. Kaufman is confident that at least some Timberwolves will qualify.
“I am looking forward to continuing to build the program and generate a culture of sportsmanship and self-belief. As for the team, we just need to continue to set the bar higher and not see limitations,” said Kaufman.
Running through those limitations will be the key to seeing some success for the Timberwolves as the season progresses.
“We have so much talent and opportunity here, we just need to see it in ourselves and fearlessly pursue the dreams we have. As for the end of the season, we always have a few stars that will be ready to rise when it matters,” said Kaufman.