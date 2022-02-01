The Timberwolves boys’ basketball pulled off a hard-fought 44-34 win over the Jackson Hole Broncs on Jan. 26, ultimately winning the game in the final minutes.
The two teams had previously played on Dec. 18, with Teton grinding out a hard-fought 51-45 win.
While the game in Driggs lacked scoring, physicality and defense were in no short supply.
The game started flat for Teton after the Broncs opened with a 6-0 lead from four possessions in Teton’s defensive end.
The ‘Wolves then rushed back and hit two quick three-pointers, tacking on a free throw to lead 7-6. The first quarter ended 13-9, a good indicator of what sort of game was on tap.
Halftime came at just 21-19, with Jackson winning the second quarter. Despite the low number of baskets made, the game still had a good pace with fans from both sides invested in the action.
Of course, a particularly rowdy THS student section helped a few free throws sail wide. It felt every bit like another great game against the rivals from over Teton Pass heading into the final two quarters.
Teton and Jackson combined for just 20 points until 3:15 of the fourth quarter when Braxton Hess found Denver Arnold in the lane who took the lead away from the Broncs for the final time of the season.
Starting with that basket Teton finished the game with a 13-2 run to put the game away 44-34.
THS finished the game leading in steals (12-5), assists (7-6), and rebounds (32-29). Jackson also didn’t make a single three-point shot.
After the game Coach Rob Heuseveldt was happy to be back in the win column after two straight losses to Ririe and Snake River.
“I really feel like tonight was a team effort,” said Heuseveldt. “We just kind of did whatever it took to get the win, it wasn’t pretty for us, we didn’t really shoot incredibly well, but everybody just worked hard and did what it took to get the win.”
Heuseveldt was also happy to see his team put the game to bed in the final minutes.
“The boys have been playing really hard, we’ve had some really tough opponents, but I really think they pulled together when it really mattered in the fourth quarter,” said Heuseveldt. “They executed and took care of business.”
Also helping was the aforementioned THS student section, which played a large part in keeping Jackson’s free throw percentage to an astoundingly low 36%. THS shot 62% from the line.
“That’s huge for us,” said Heuseveldt of the atmosphere. “The student body was really loud and they did their part, they were our sixth player on the floor. It’s awesome having a student body like that help you and put pressure on the free throws.”
Heuseveldt was appreciative of the challenge the Broncs presented across their two games this year.
“I think the world of the Jackson kids too, they’re a good group,” said Heuseveldt. “I’m looking forward to seeing where they go, but we got the upper leg tonight so we’re grateful for the win.”
Looking ahead for Teton brings the sight of a fast-approaching postseason with three more games remaining after a 62-44 win over South Fremont on Jan. 27. Ahead is a two-game home stand against Sugar on Feb. 2 and Senior Night tilt against South Fremont on Feb. 4. The ‘Wolves will finish the regular season at Sugar on Feb. 11.
Heuseveldt was grateful for the timing of the win against Jackson, a confidence booster right before the run into districts.
“I think we’re good, we’re excited to see what the other teams have and how well we’ll match up with them and see what they’re running,” said Heuseveldt. “Tonight gave us momentum and confidence going into districts.