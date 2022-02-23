The final match of the Mountain Rivers Conference district tournament was played out Monday night, with Teton losing to the Sugar Salem Diggers 34-60.
It is a tough result after only losing by three to the Diggers on Feb. 15 in a district semifinal 50-47.
The Timberwolves will now be headed to the regional state play-in tournament, where their hoop dreams lie in wait to be realized. Their first game will be against Snake River at Shelley High School on Feb. 24. Tip off is at 7 pm.
It’s officially win or go home from here on out for the Timberwolves. If they win the game against Snake River, they still have to win another to qualify for the state tournament.
Realizing those dreams will require a well-rounded performance from the Timberwolves, who are battling the challenges of injury in addition to the pressure that comes with the postseason.
Speaking after the T ‘wolves 67-57 district semifinal win against South Fremont, which ended the Cougars’ season, Head Coach Rob Heuseveldt talked of the group effort.
Heuseveldt is calling troops up from deep on his depth chart.
“I’m just really pleased with how everyone on the team has stepped up,” said Heuseveldt. “There are a lot of players that didn’t see as much playing time playing a lot more and even some JV kids have stepped in for us. It says a lot that those kids are confident enough to do it.”
Senior leadership’s role has also gained importance with the postseason well underway.
“I couldn’t be more proud of my senior leadership and how they can take control of things when they need to,” said Heuseveldt.
While acknowledging that scoring and defense have been certain players’ bread and butter through the postseason so far, Heuseveldt has seen a general increase in intensity up and down the roster.
“There are definitely kids that are doing more scoring, there’s other kids that are doing more defense, but collectively I just think that everybody has stepped it up a notch in intensity,” said Heuseveldt.
With Districts wrapped up, the ‘Wolves are now seeing stronger and stronger teams that they can’t give any slack to. Teton was reminded of this at South Fremont’s expense.
“They were focusing very hard on a few of our players which left some others wide open,” said Heuseveldt. “They paid the price for trying to focus on a few players instead of our whole team. We’re gonna need defensive intensity, it is going to take everyone playing tough, there isn’t a single player that we can slack off on."
The winner of the District championship moves on directly to the State Tournament, while the loser is entered into a regional state play-in bracket.
Heuseveldt said the team is feeling well about where they’re at in the postseason, especially since the championship game isn’t an elimination game.
“I feel good, the boys have come a long way,’’ said Heuseveldt. ”We have a difficult road ahead of us though I feel we’re up to the challenge.”
Whatever route they can take to state, it will take a full-court press from everyone on the roster.
“It’s gonna take a full team effort and I’m going to need everyone all the way down to the bottom to bring it,” said Heuseveldt.